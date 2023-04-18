Cavinder Twins' WWE Start Date; Dustin Rhodes Defends Cody Loss; Rumors on ESPN Talks

Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Cavinder Twins to Begin WWE Training This Spring

Former college basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder are set to begin training for a possible pro wrestling career with WWE.

The Cavinder twins' agent, Jeff Hoffman, spoke to Colin Salao of TheStreet on Monday and said they would report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this spring to start their training.

Hoffman added: "The potential—what could be—I think they'd be excited if that type of opportunity presented itself for them to be main features in the WWE. WWE fans provide such positive comments, feedback and energy to the twins."

The agent also acknowledged that the Cavinder twins won't be guaranteed anything within WWE, saying:

"The WWE, they have a very specific training process—They don't just fit people into storylines and say, 'Here you go.' The twins are D1 athletes, they're extremely fit, healthy, exercise constantly, but there's also a process through the training to make sure you understand not only movements but safety."

In 2021, WWE took advantage of the NCAA's new name, image and likeness (NIL) rules by announcing its first-ever "Next In Line" NIL class.

The Cavinder twins were two of several collegiate athletes who signed with WWE, meaning they would be given the opportunity to explore a path to a career with WWE.

Aside from Olympic gold-medal-winning wrestler Gable Steveson, the Cavinder twins are WWE's highest-profile NIL signing to date, as they were among the biggest stars in women's college basketball thanks to their on-court play and social media presence.

The Cavinders began their college basketball career at Fresno State before transferring to Miami for the 2022-23 season and helping the Hurricanes reach the Elite Eight.

After the season, Haley and Hanna announced they would not return to Miami and would instead begin the next phase of their careers.

Now, the Cavinder twins have a chance to become WWE's next set of Superstar twins, following a trail blazed by the Bella Twins.

Dustin Rhodes Supports WWE's Booking of Cody

WWE has received its fair share of criticism for booking Cody Rhodes to lose to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39, but Cody's own brother is sitting on the other side of the fence.

During an appearance this week on Busted Open Radio (h/t WrestlingInc's Nick Miller), AEW star Dustin Rhodes, expressed support for the way WWE has handled Cody:

"They're making him pay for it now. They're making him earn it, and I like that. I do. I like that, because once you put the title on him, where are you going? ... I'm extremely proud of him. I wish him the best, and he's going to be world champion—I know it. I don't know when, but he's going to be world champion."

Cody left AEW last year after helping start the promotion, and he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins.

Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle just a few months into his return, but he returned triumphantly at Royal Rumble, winning the men's Royal Rumble match from the No. 30 spot and securing his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

While The American Nightmare seemed poised to end Reigns' 900-plus-day run as world champion, The Tribal Chief prevailed on The Grandest Stage of Them All thanks to interference from Solo Sikoa.

Rhodes tried to get revenge on Reigns the next night on Raw, but he was met with a roadblock when Brock Lesnar viciously attacked him.

Now, Rhodes is set to face Lesnar at Backlash next month, and he will have to go through The Beast Incarnate before getting another shot at Reigns down the line.

Based on how WWE's booking has set things up to this point, a rematch between Rhodes and Reigns at SummerSlam seems highly plausible.

WWE Reportedly in Talks with ESPN About Potential Projects

On the heels of Endeavor Group Holdings purchasing 51 percent of WWE and merging it into one company with UFC, WWE is reportedly in negotiations with a major network regarding a working relationship.

According to PWInsider Elite (h/t WrestlingInc's Bon Adamson), WWE is talking with ESPN about potentially collaborating on future projects.

PWInsider noted that the talks are not focused on a weekly television series, as WWE's deals with NBCUniversal and Fox for Raw and SmackDown, respectively, don't expire until next year.

WWE previously had an agreement with WWE that allowed the network to air some of its old events, but it ended in 2021 when WWE struck a deal with NBC to put all of its content on the Peacock streaming service.

ESPN already has a deal with UFC that sees the promotion's pay-per-views air on ESPN+.

WWE figures to have talks with several networks over the next year as it looks to parlay its recent success into even bigger and better TV deals for Raw and SmackDown.

ESPN figures to at least be in the mix for Raw or SmackDown if it is interested, but based on WWE's history and vast video library, there is no shortage of ways that ESPN could capitalize on the brand.

