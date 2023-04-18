Stephen Curry Defends Draymond Green: 'I Don't Know What You're Supposed to Do'

AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

Following Monday's 114-106 playoff loss to the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry offered a defense for Draymond Green after he was ejected in the fourth quarter for appearing to step on Domantas Sabonis' chest.

"I don't know what you're supposed to do in that situation," Curry told reporters, noting Sabonis appeared to grab Green's foot.

Green was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The officials did seem to agree with Curry's assessment that Sabonis was also at fault. The Kings center received a technical foul on the play, but he was allowed to stay in the game.

The Kings had a 23-19 scoring advantage after Green's ejection. They shot 10-of-15 from the field during that span after making three of their first eight field-goal attempts to start the fourth quarter before the flagrant foul.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver could also determine that Green's actions warrant a suspension for Game 3. Even if that doesn't happen, the four-time All-Star had X-rays after the game due to a sore ankle, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape:

In addition to not having Green available for most of the fourth quarter, Curry also struggled to elevate the Warriors with his performance.

The two-time NBA MVP finished with a game-high 28 points, but he shot just 9-of-21 from the field and committed five turnovers.

Sacramento's bench outscored Golden State's reserves 36-21. Davion Mitchell's 14 points were his most in a game since March 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors have struggled on the road all season. They went 11-30 away from Chase Center during the regular season and have lost their first two playoff games on the road.

This marks the first time Golden State has lost the first two games of a playoff series with Steve Kerr as head coach. The defending NBA champs will look to avoid falling into an 0-3 hole at home on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.