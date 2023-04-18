X

    NBA Fans Torn as Draymond Green Ejected for Stepping on Sabonis in Warriors' Loss

    Adam WellsApril 18, 2023

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, argues with referee Gediminas Petraitis in the first half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    AP Photo/Randall Benton

    The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors find themselves in a 2-0 playoff hole for the first time under Steve Kerr after Monday's 114-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

    After a rough first quarter, the Kings' offense exploded with 41 points in the second quarter. Domantas Sabonis, who struggled in Game 1, had a nice bounce-back effort with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting and nine rebounds.

    Sabonis was also involved in the biggest moment of the game when Draymond Green stepped on him midway through the fourth quarter. The Warriors forward was ejected from the game and received a flagrant 2 foul.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Draymond Green received a flagrant foul for stepping on Sabonis. <a href="https://t.co/QWQ8QHZWgz">pic.twitter.com/QWQ8QHZWgz</a>

    Speaking to reporters after the game, Green was upset because he said Sabonis grabbed his leg before the stomp occurred:

    Sabonis, who received a technical foul on the play, explained he has no animosity toward Green because they were "both fighting for the rebound" in that moment:

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Here is Domantas Sabonis on the Draymond Green foul: "There's no room for that." <a href="https://t.co/6OYWFSwuHH">pic.twitter.com/6OYWFSwuHH</a>

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sabonis appears to have avoided an injury after X-rays on his sternum came back negative, and he will undergo further testing on Tuesday as a precaution:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    X-rays returned negative on Sabonis' sternum and it appears he's avoided injury, source tells ESPN. He will undergo additional testing on Tuesday as a precaution. <a href="https://t.co/7gmm172EG8">https://t.co/7gmm172EG8</a>

    Per ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Green asked for an X-ray on his ankle due to feeling soreness after the game for an injury he believes occurred when Sabonis grabbed his leg:

    Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

    Warriors star Draymond Green asked for an X-ray on his right ankle after the Game 2 loss to the host Kings after feeling soreness, source confirmed to <a href="https://twitter.com/andscape?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@andscape</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a>. Source adds Green believes the injury came when Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed his ankle before the stomp.

    The Inside the NBA crew was in agreement that Sabonis shouldn't have grabbed Green's ankle, but the Warriors star's response was excessive:

    The reaction from social media was also divided between people who felt Sabonis was getting off the hook for holding Green's ankle and not wanting to give Green the benefit of the doubt because of his history of taking shots at opponents:

    cay @caymiendavis

    Draymond: <a href="https://t.co/ocHwEGA7hi">pic.twitter.com/ocHwEGA7hi</a>

    Steven Fernández @StevenFdez20

    Draymond🤣🤣 <a href="https://t.co/VILkTvf5qS">pic.twitter.com/VILkTvf5qS</a>

    Luka Donut @Luka_Donut

    I blame this loss on Draymond. He HAS to go after this season. His ego is costing the Warriors.

    Joty Kay ਜਵੰਦਾ @JotyKay

    I can't keep making excuses for him anymore smh

    DuhCIown🤡 @DuhCl0wn

    <a href="https://t.co/TRSrivP6Gh">pic.twitter.com/TRSrivP6Gh</a>

    JAYSZN☘️(57-25)(1-0) @0JAYSZN

    Draymond <a href="https://t.co/FlYqspkMww">pic.twitter.com/FlYqspkMww</a>

    Justin Hansen @justincraig40

    Insecurity is always loud …

    LakerShelz @S1da

    <a href="https://t.co/tFMCLtz27s">pic.twitter.com/tFMCLtz27s</a>

    OG Niner Fan @Theomayadad

    So everyone going to ignore Sabonis holding on to his leg and try to pull him down

    Jeremy Padawer @JeremyCom

    Am I blind or did I see a guy who did everything NOT to stomp the other player. No foul.

    Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

    Take foul on Sabonis … I didn't think Dray tried to step down … that's just how his balance ended up 🤷🏽‍♂️…

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    If someone holds your leg, you shouldn't be ejected for responding. That's all I'm saying. Sabonis, one of the toughest guys in the league, sold it because he wanted Draymond ejected. It worked. <a href="https://t.co/UsvkLmaoqy">https://t.co/UsvkLmaoqy</a>

    choc @choc

    What exactly are you supposed to do if someone just grabs your leg?

    Mo Abdalla 🔰 @inthemo_ment

    Honestly Sab had it coming. He clearly grabbed Dray's leg when he was trying to run back.

    Žarko Dukić @kyokushinserbia

    I thought it was intentional listening about it, but it wasn't. He wanted to step besides Sabonis but his leg was trapped and he lost his balance (look the angle from the back of Green) and had to step somewhere. Unfortunately for Sabonis it was on him, and it was all his fault.

    Reggie Watkins @ReggieWatkinsJr

    Sabonis lookin like he a regular season player…and he dirty for grabbing Draymond leg

    DwayneCamacho @DwayneCamacho88

    For ppl saying that he was just tryna defend himself in the moment draymond made sure to stomp down on him right after they dislodged was clearly 100% intentional sabonis def shouldn't have grabbed his leg like that but draymond def knew what he was doing there with retaliating

    Thechek182 @thechek182

    Regardless of what you think about the play, Sabonis definitely has a career opportunity with the WWE when his NBA career wraps. <a href="https://t.co/eUsEDakCdb">pic.twitter.com/eUsEDakCdb</a>

    0xNinja.polygon @_0xNinja_

    The acting on the "writhing in pain". Most of us have been stepped on in some sport, or have siblings, etc., and it does not hurt that bad. The nba is becoming euroleague football.

    James D. Edwards @PastorJamesTFCC

    Sabonis is the dirtiest player in this series. He just knows that the refs are going to call everything on Draymond

    ricky @rickyo_96

    sabonis thought he was kurt angle <a href="https://t.co/rOanOqIF1N">pic.twitter.com/rOanOqIF1N</a>

    𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓🃏 @itsa_john

    Draymond coming out game 3 <a href="https://t.co/fAyfTXRh5p">pic.twitter.com/fAyfTXRh5p</a>

    idwtu @idontwanttous16

    Dana white wants to sign Sabonis <a href="https://t.co/U2GZMM2qr8">pic.twitter.com/U2GZMM2qr8</a>

    Ramone the ✌🏾'nd ☻ @Da_Teflon_Don

    Sabonis knew how to get that reaction😂😂😂😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/UJIH68V3BA">pic.twitter.com/UJIH68V3BA</a>

    Looking ahead to Game 3, there's a chance Green could be suspended by the NBA as a result of this play. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will make the final decision, likely after a thorough examination of the footage.

    Even if Green doesn't receive a suspension, he will receive two points for being assessed a flagrant-2 foul. A player who receives four points from flagrant fouls during the playoffs receives an automatic one-game suspension.

    Green was suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers for accumulating four points on flagrant fouls.

    On the bright side for the Warriors, they are returning home for the next two games. Their 33-8 record at Chase Center was the third-best home mark in the NBA during the regular season, behind the Memphis Grizzlies (35-6) and Denver Nuggets (34-7).

    Sacramento will look for its first road playoff win since May 2004 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in Game 3 on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.