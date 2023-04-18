NBA Fans Torn as Draymond Green Ejected for Stepping on Sabonis in Warriors' Loss

AP Photo/Randall Benton

The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors find themselves in a 2-0 playoff hole for the first time under Steve Kerr after Monday's 114-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

After a rough first quarter, the Kings' offense exploded with 41 points in the second quarter. Domantas Sabonis, who struggled in Game 1, had a nice bounce-back effort with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting and nine rebounds.

Sabonis was also involved in the biggest moment of the game when Draymond Green stepped on him midway through the fourth quarter. The Warriors forward was ejected from the game and received a flagrant 2 foul.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Green was upset because he said Sabonis grabbed his leg before the stomp occurred:

Sabonis, who received a technical foul on the play, explained he has no animosity toward Green because they were "both fighting for the rebound" in that moment:

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sabonis appears to have avoided an injury after X-rays on his sternum came back negative, and he will undergo further testing on Tuesday as a precaution:

Per ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Green asked for an X-ray on his ankle due to feeling soreness after the game for an injury he believes occurred when Sabonis grabbed his leg:

The Inside the NBA crew was in agreement that Sabonis shouldn't have grabbed Green's ankle, but the Warriors star's response was excessive:

The reaction from social media was also divided between people who felt Sabonis was getting off the hook for holding Green's ankle and not wanting to give Green the benefit of the doubt because of his history of taking shots at opponents:

Looking ahead to Game 3, there's a chance Green could be suspended by the NBA as a result of this play. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will make the final decision, likely after a thorough examination of the footage.

Even if Green doesn't receive a suspension, he will receive two points for being assessed a flagrant-2 foul. A player who receives four points from flagrant fouls during the playoffs receives an automatic one-game suspension.

Green was suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers for accumulating four points on flagrant fouls.

On the bright side for the Warriors, they are returning home for the next two games. Their 33-8 record at Chase Center was the third-best home mark in the NBA during the regular season, behind the Memphis Grizzlies (35-6) and Denver Nuggets (34-7).

Sacramento will look for its first road playoff win since May 2004 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in Game 3 on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.