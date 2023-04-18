Woj: Domantas Sabonis Avoids Injury After Warriors' Draymond Green Stepped on Him

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Sacramento Kings All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis reportedly avoided injury after getting stepped on by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during an altercation in the Kings' win over the Dubs in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Monday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, X-rays on Sabonis' sternum were negative, although the Kings will administer additional testing Tuesday as a precaution.

The incident occurred during the fourth quarter when Sabonis fell to the court and grabbed Green's ankle on a change of possession. Green stomped down on Sabonis during the tie-up, resulting in Green getting ejected from the game:

Sabonis writhed in pain on the court, but he stayed in the game as Sacramento closed out a 114-106 home win to extend its series lead to 2-0.

The 26-year-old big man led the Kings with 24 points and nine rebounds in just over 39 minutes of play.

