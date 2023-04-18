X

    Woj: Domantas Sabonis Avoids Injury After Warriors' Draymond Green Stepped on Him

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVApril 18, 2023

    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    Sacramento Kings All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis reportedly avoided injury after getting stepped on by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during an altercation in the Kings' win over the Dubs in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Monday.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, X-rays on Sabonis' sternum were negative, although the Kings will administer additional testing Tuesday as a precaution.

    The incident occurred during the fourth quarter when Sabonis fell to the court and grabbed Green's ankle on a change of possession. Green stomped down on Sabonis during the tie-up, resulting in Green getting ejected from the game:

    Sabonis writhed in pain on the court, but he stayed in the game as Sacramento closed out a 114-106 home win to extend its series lead to 2-0.

    The 26-year-old big man led the Kings with 24 points and nine rebounds in just over 39 minutes of play.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

