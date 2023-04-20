1 Fix Every 2023 NBA Playoff Team Desperately Needs to Make

4 of 16

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

All season long, the Cleveland Cavaliers have searched for the right answer at small forward. After their more-lopsided-than-it-sounds 17-point victory over the New York Knicks in Game 2 on Tuesday night, the answer is obvious.

Caris LeVert is by far the most complete offensive player in Cleveland's wing collection. He puts opponents into pick-your-poison scenarios that are impossible to get right. The veteran swingman pumped in 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting (4-of-9 from three) over his 40 minutes, which Cleveland won by 23 points.

"You got Darius [Garland] and Donovan [Mitchell] in space, so now teams have tough decisions to make on who they're going to help off of," Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters after Game 2. "And Caris has the ability to playmake, he has the ability to find open guys, but then you know what he's capable of as a scorer as well. So it just puts people in a tough spot."



More than anything, LeVert makes life easier on Garland and Mitchell, since they can't be crowded the way they are when Cleveland has a non-threat like Isaac Okoro on the wing. If teams leave LeVert unattended, he'll make them pay in a way Okoro can't. While LeVert isn't the same level of defender as Okoro, the Cavs still have Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen on the front line to plug up any perimeter leaks.

Not to mention, with the modern NBA skewing toward offense, it's easier to cover for a more generous defender than it is to play 4-on-5 offense. The Cavs don't have to worry about the latter with LeVert.

