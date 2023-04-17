X

    Knicks' Jalen Brunson's 'Antics' Need to Be Alerted to Refs, Cavs' Isaac Okoro Says

    Cleveland Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro isn't thrilled with the tactics Jalen Brunson uses in an attempt to draw fouls.

    "Just being disciplined," he told reporters about defending the New York Knicks point guard. "Talking to the refs to try to let them know some of the antics he might do. ... Nodding your head back, falling on the ground with not a lot of physicality used on you."

    Okoro added with a smile that he wasn't sure if the referees would heed his warnings. But after Brunson put up 27 points in Saturday's 101-97 Game 1 win over the Cavs, it probably can't hurt to try.

    The only irony of the situation is that Brunson only attempted four free throws in Game 1, and only attempted 5.8 free-throw attempts per game during the regular season. That tied him for 23rd in the NBA this season with Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin and was less than half of the league-leading Giannis Antetokounmpo (12.3 attempts per game).

    So Brunson's antics perhaps aren't as effective at convincing referees as those of other stars around the league. But Okoro is on the watch for them nonetheless.

