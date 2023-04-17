Dane Brugler NFL Mock Draft: Will Levis Falls to Titans; Bijan Robinson to Commanders

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

A couple of top prospects took a tumble outside of the top 10 in the latest seven-round mock draft released Monday by The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

Perhaps one of the bigger talking points—aside from Alabama's Bryce Young going No. 1 overall—was that Kentucky's Will Levis, who is seen as one of the top four quarterback prospects, fell to the Tennessee Titans at No. 11.

With Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson all projected to go in the top four by Brugler, Levis was the odd man out, falling past potentially quarterback-needy teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons.

Levis, 23, is an interesting prospect. The Indianapolis Colts, who have the fourth pick, reportedly have him ranked higher than Richardson on their big board, per ESPN's Matt Miller. But his projections have been all over the place in the lead-up to the draft beginning April 27.

He threw for 2,406 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season for the Wildcats.

The Titans could be a good landing spot for him, as the organization may start looking for a potential replacement for the aging Ryan Tannehill, 34, who only has one year left on his contract.

Another interesting tidbit from Brugler's mock was that he had coveted running back Bijan Robinson falling to the Washington Commanders at No. 16.

Robinson, who was one of the most prolific rushers in college football over the past couple of years, has been seen as a top-10 talent by scouts and executives. Some even view him as the best player in the entire draft class, regardless of position.

He rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns last season for Texas.

He'd be joining a talented running back room in the nation's capital with Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson. But he'd become one of the immediate stars of that offense if he lands with the organization.