Schefter: 'Real Chance' Colts Get Choice of Stroud, Richardson, Levis with 4th Pick

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts might have a number of quarterbacks to choose from with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft after all.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on NFL Live on Monday that the Colts may get to pick from Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis with only Alabama's Bryce Young off the board.

"I think Indianapolis thinks there's a real chance right now that they can sit right where they are at four and get potentially the second quarterback in this draft," he said. "There's a chance we might not see a quarterback go at two or even three, and there might not be a team that trades up because the value in that isn't what we thought it would be."

