T-Wolves' Rudy Gobert Says Back Injury Is 'Not Great' After Game 1 Loss to Nuggets

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

After the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a 109-80 blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets in Sunday's Game 1, the team might have a bigger issue to worry about.

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert told reporters after the game that his back injury has not gotten better, which likely contributed to him finishing with just eight points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

"It's not great. Not great," he said of the injury.

However, Gobert noted that he was likely affected by his strong effort in Friday's play-in tournament win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in which he put up 21 points and 10 rebounds. He sounded optimistic that he'd be back at his usual form in Game 2.

"But I knew tonight was going to be tough because after what I did the last game," he said. "We only had one day of traveling and coming back tonight and play, so I knew it was going to be tough. Next game will be better."

Gobert and the T-Wolves will look to bounce back when they meet the Nuggets again in Denver on Wednesday.