Zay Flowers, Clayton Tune Headline Mel Kiper's Favorite Prospects in 2023 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

If ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. was in the front office for an NFL team, he'd likely be pushing his colleagues to draft Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers or Houston quarterback Clayton Tune.

That is because they headline the draft analyst's list of his favorite prospects in the 2023 class.

Kiper explained the list is not one of the best overall players in the draft class. Instead, he makes the list as a way of "highlighting players I like more than most, regardless of where they get drafted and where I have them ranked at their position."

For instance, Kiper projected Tune as a fifth- or sixth-round pick and said, "I just really like Tune on Day 3. He's accurate, experienced and can move around the pocket. At 6'2", 220 pounds, he has a solid frame."

Flowers is a more highly regarded prospect and could hear his name called in the first round even in a crowded group of wide receivers that includes Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TCU's Quentin Johnston and USC's Jordan Addison.

He may have been overshadowed some playing at Boston College compared to those other programs, but he finished his final collegiate season with 78 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns as a game-changing playmaker.

So if your team ends up with either Tune or Flowers come draft day, take solace knowing Kiper is a fan of them.