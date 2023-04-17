Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says Jalen Hurts 'Deserves' $255M Eagles Contract Extension

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After the Philadelphia Eagles rewarded star quarterback Jalen Hurts with a $255 million contract extension on Monday, he received a congratulatory message from his Super Bowl LVII opponent.

"Congrats to him. He deserves it," Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters. "He's someone that plays the position the right way. He goes about his business the right way. That's why they were in the Super Bowl and he played a great game in the Super Bowl. He proved a lot of people wrong that were still doubting him."

Mahomes outdueled Hurts in a 38-35 thriller to win his second Super Bowl ring. Hurts carried the Eagles offense on his back, rushing for three touchdowns while passing for 304 yards and another score with no interceptions.

Hurts' five-year extension includes $179.3 million guaranteed and is the highest in NFL history in terms of average annual value, per ESPN. His deal reportedly also includes a no-trade clause, marking the first time in franchise history that the Eagles have included one in a contract.

The 24-year-old was a finalist for NFL MVP last season after recording 3,701 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 760 rushing yards and 13 more scores. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time and earned second-team All-Pro honors.

A 2020 second-round pick by Philadelphia, the Oklahoma product has quickly ascended into one of the top talents in the league. He took over for Carson Wentz late in his rookie season and became the full-time starter the following year. His dual-threat ability is nearly unmatched.

Hurts' deal is sure to have a major impact on the quarterback market, as multiple stars are awaiting their own big-money deals. Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow is also eligible for an extension this offseason, and Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson has made no secret of his desires for his contract demands to be met.

It will be interesting to see how everything shakes out after Hurts' extension.