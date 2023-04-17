Report: NBA to Investigate Russell Westbrook, Fan Video; Not Expected to Be Suspended

AP Photo/Matt York

After Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook was seen on video getting into a verbal altercation with a Phoenix Suns fan during halftime of Sunday's Game 1 victory, the NBA reportedly plans on investigating the matter.

However, B/R's Chris Haynes reports that the likelihood of Westbrook being suspended is "extremely slim," and he's expected to be available for Tuesday's Game 2.

In addition to the league's investigation, the Suns also announced that they will be looking into the confrontation.

"We are aware of the incident that happened tonight and are conducting a review," the team said in a statement.

The altercation occurred in a club area, which Haynes notes is typically "used by some players and coaches as a shortcut to locker room and arena bowl." The video shows Westbrook saying "watch your mouth" multiple times to a fan before walking away with security.

Eddie Gonzalez of FanDuel said he was nearby the back-and-forth and noted that the fan called the veteran point guard "Westbrick," which is a taunt often used toward him.

The 2018 MVP explained last year that the taunt doesn't sit well with him because his son takes pride in their last name:

"When it comes to basketball, I don't mind the criticism of missing and making shots. But the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue. I've kind of let it go in the past, because it never really bothered me. But it really kind of hit me the other day. Me and my wife were at teacher-parent conferences for my son. And the teacher told me, 'Noah, he's so proud of his last name. He writes it everywhere. He writes it on everything. He tells everybody and walks around and says, 'I'm Westbrook.' ... And I kind of sat there in shock, and it hit me, like, 'Damn. I can no longer allow people [to besmirch my name].'"

Westbrook's frustration also could have partly stemmed from his 2-of-10 start to the game. While he finished with just nine points on 3-of-19 shooting, he played with intensity on both ends of the floor and contributed 10 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals in the 115-110 victory.

The Clippers will look to steal another road win when they take on the Suns in Game 2 on Tuesday.