Clippers' Russell Westbrook, Fan Altercation Video to Be Investigated by Suns

The Phoenix Suns are investigating an incident that took place between Clippers guard Russell Westbrook and a fan during halftime of Sunday's opening game of the first round.

"We are aware of the incident that happened tonight and are conducting a review," the Suns said in a statement.

Fan video of the incident shows Westbrook confronting the fan who was sitting in club-level lounge seating, with Westbrook saying "watch your mouth" on several occasions before walking away with security.

Eddie Gonzalez of FanDuel was close to the altercation and said the fan called Westbrook "Westbrick," a popular taunt that has rankled the 2018 NBA MVP in the past.

Speaking to reporters in March 2022, Westbrook said the nickname bothers him because of the pride his son takes in their last name.

"When it comes to basketball, I don't mind the criticism of missing and making shots. But the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue," Westbrook said.

"I've kind of let it go in the past, because it never really bothered me. But it really kind of hit me the other day. Me and my wife were at teacher-parent conferences for my son. And the teacher told me, 'Noah, he's so proud of his last name. He writes it everywhere. He writes it on everything. He tells everybody and walks around and says, 'I'm Westbrook.' ... And I kind of sat there in shock, and it hit me, like, 'Damn. I can no longer allow people [to besmirch my name].'"

Westbrook was 2-of-10 shooting at halftime as part of a 3-of-19 effort in the Clippers' 115-110 win over Phoenix in Game 1. The performance moved Westbrook to 2-0 all time in playoff games when he's shot exactly 3-of-19.

"I don't know, but I guess that's a secret number. We won both games, so s--t, if it works, then hey, I'll go for that," Westbrook joked with reporters after the game.

As the Suns investigate the actions of the fan and Westbrook, one way they could prevent future altercations is by no longer allowing players to take a shortcut to the visiting locker room. Duane Rankin of AZ Central noted players have been using a shortcut through club-level seating to reach the locker room, because it's faster than using the standard tunnel entrance:

While it may be a quicker experience for players, it also subjects them to interactions with the general public when in-game tensions are high. It's a potential liability issue for players and the Suns organization even if players are being escorted by security.

All parties are likely better off if visiting players use the designated tunnel moving forward.