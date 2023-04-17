Paul George to B/R: 'This Is the Reason Why Russ Was Such a Huge Pickup'

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

PHOENIX — Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George could only watch as his team stole Game 1 with a 115-110 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

George, who is recovering from a right knee strain that he suffered on March 21, is unlikely to make his return in the opening round.

"I definitely wish I could be out there with my guys," George told Bleacher Report in an exclusive interview after the win. "I'm just taking it one day at a time. That's as real as it gets for me right now, but I didn't expect any other outcome tonight with this team. I've been proud of them. We've got more than enough to get it done, and we'll see what happens with me."

The eight-time All-Star didn't contribute on the court in Game 1, but he had a consequential role in the end result. He publicly vouched for the Clippers to sign Russell Westbrook after the Los Angeles Lakers shipped the former MVP to the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline following a contentious year-and-a-half tenure.

It was a ringing endorsement many couldn't comprehend at the time, but that advocacy paid off Sunday.

Westbrook struggled to find his shot, finishing only 3-of-19 from the field. However, he rescued and closed the contest with a pair of clutch free throws, multiple huge offensive rebounds down the stretch, and a game-saving block on Suns star Devin Booker in isolation.

He ended the game with nine points, a game-high five offensive rebounds and 11 total boards, eight assists, two steals and a team-high three blocks. His defense, particularly on his former teammate Kevin Durant, was exemplary.

"This is the reason why Russ was such a huge pickup for us," George told B/R. "They just see Russ for the shots that he misses. They don't see him for the rebounding, the defense. Look at the block on KD to start this series off and the block on D-Book to finish the game. They don't see the intangibles, and they look past everything else that he does. They solely lock into whether he make or miss shots and judge him off of that. People don't judge him off who he is as a basketball player."

When Westbrook can't find his offensive game, George said the best approach is to leave him alone.

"You say absolutely nothing to him," George told B.R. "That's part of the game. Michael Jordan missed shots. It happens. Every night is not going to be a hot night. Every night is not going to be a 30-, 40-point performance. But I think his ability to not let that waver his overall game is a confidence flex of his own. It almost makes him go harder because he's not making shots. He's going to make his imprint somewhere else."

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told B/R that Westbrook has emerged as the vocal leader of the team, a role that the roster didn't have prior to his arrival.

In a brief walk-and-talk interview with Westbrook after the game, he admitted he doesn't have to look over his shoulder for a quick hook if his shots aren't falling, as opposed to his time with the Lakers.

"It's amazing here for me," Westbrook told B/R. "My whole career, I'm a guy that prides myself at doing everything on both sides of the floor. Every possession, I try to make winning plays. I've been in every position before. Just like with anyone else, when they have off nights, they may only do one thing. But for me, I pride myself on doing each and every thing every night, and I'm grateful that the Clippers allow me to do that."

The Suns were the heavy favorites entering the series. The odds will be amended moving forward in part due to the relentlessness of Westbrook and the faith George had in him.

"PG is not just a friend; he's a brother," Westbrook told B/R. "Our kids go to the same school. We hang out. He understands my value and what I bring to the table. And not just as a basketball player, but what I bring as a person. I value that a lot. We're going to do what we can to get him back."