    Budda Baker Rumors: NFL Exec Sets Cardinals Star's Trade Value at Day 2 Draft Pick

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 17, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 13: Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals defends against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    The Arizona Cardinals might struggle to land a first-round pick in a trade involving star safety Budda Baker, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

    Breer spoke to an NFC team executive who said a second- or third-round pick might be the ceiling for Baker's value. The exec noted the Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jamal Adams trades saw a first-rounder change hands but said those two were younger than Baker and had a little more contract security.

    Baker will make $13.1 million in 2023 and has a $14.2 million club option for 2024.

