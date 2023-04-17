Budda Baker Rumors: NFL Exec Sets Cardinals Star's Trade Value at Day 2 Draft Pick

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals might struggle to land a first-round pick in a trade involving star safety Budda Baker, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Breer spoke to an NFC team executive who said a second- or third-round pick might be the ceiling for Baker's value. The exec noted the Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jamal Adams trades saw a first-rounder change hands but said those two were younger than Baker and had a little more contract security.

Baker will make $13.1 million in 2023 and has a $14.2 million club option for 2024.

