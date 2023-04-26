NBA Teams at a Crossroads This Offseason

3 of 5

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers is not under contract for the 2023-24 season, which makes him the first domino in what could be a cascade of change for the most successful franchise of the last decade.

If the architect of Golden State's dynasty doesn't return on a new deal, it would be far easier for another executive (perhaps owner Joe Lacob's son and Executive VP of Basketball Ops Kirk Lacob) to meaningfully alter an aging but proud and decorated roster. One has to wonder whether some part of Myers doesn't want to tear down what he helped build. Maybe that's why he's entertaining other options.

The Dubs also have Draymond Green's potential free agency (via player option) to address. His suspension for Game 3 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Sacramento Kings cast the give-and-take of his presence on the roster into stark relief. The Warriors probably don't have any of their four championships without him, but Green may have also cost them at least one more ring. How much longer will the juice be worth the squeeze?

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported Klay Thompson "has an expectation" that he'll get a max-level extension this summer that could potentially push the team's payroll and luxury tax near $500 million.

The Warriors aren't obligated to offer Thompson anything in July and could let him play out the final year of his current deal, which will pay him $43.2 million in 2023-24. Negotiations may get emotional, as Golden State could note that Thompson isn't performing at a level that justifies that payout, and that he earned $68.1 million across 2019-20 and 2020-21 while on the shelf.

Thompson could respond by citing his indispensability to a four-time champion which, as counterarguments go, would be pretty compelling.

The Warriors may also need to consider moving on from Jordan Poole, whose abysmal defense and failure to improve on offense make the four-year, $140 million extension he signed last offseason unpalatable. Rotation mainstay Donte DiVincenzo has a player option for just $4.7 million that his play this season suggests he'll decline before seeking out a larger deal.

If the Warriors improbably make another run to the Finals, maybe all parties will agree to stick together and ownership will stomach another historic tax bill. More likely, this summer will see a dynasty dismantled.