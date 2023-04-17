NFL Fans Jump to Lamar Jackson Memes After Jalen Hurts' $255M Eagles Contract

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Heading into the 2022 season, it wasn't a sure thing that Jalen Hurts was the Philadelphia Eagles' long-term solution at quarterback. Now, he's the highest-paid player in NFL history.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Hurts and the Eagles reached an agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension that includes $179.3 million guaranteed.

A new contract was inevitable after he enjoyed a breakout year and helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. The 2020 second-round pick was approaching the final season of his rookie deal as well.

Many were curious to see who would blink first between Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, because it could cause a domino effect by resetting the market. In the case of Jackson, he may have amended his demands for the Baltimore Ravens or another team.

In truth, though, this may not have a significant impact on Jackson's situation, because the guarantees rather than the total payout have consistently been presented as the biggest hurdle in his negotiations.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reiterated in March how the 2019 MVP declined a five-year pact from the Ravens that had $133 million guaranteed at signing and $175 million guaranteed for injury.

Hurts' $51 million annual salary might be the largest ever for an NFL player, but he fell well short of the $230 million guaranteed Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns.

That doesn't bode well for Jackson. He has some leverage to demand a higher salary than he might have received before Monday, but striking a final bargain will still probably require him to concede a bit on the guaranteed money—his biggest point of contention.