X

    NFL Fans Jump to Lamar Jackson Memes After Jalen Hurts' $255M Eagles Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 17, 2023

    GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Heading into the 2022 season, it wasn't a sure thing that Jalen Hurts was the Philadelphia Eagles' long-term solution at quarterback. Now, he's the highest-paid player in NFL history.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Hurts and the Eagles reached an agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension that includes $179.3 million guaranteed.

    A new contract was inevitable after he enjoyed a breakout year and helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. The 2020 second-round pick was approaching the final season of his rookie deal as well.

    Many were curious to see who would blink first between Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, because it could cause a domino effect by resetting the market. In the case of Jackson, he may have amended his demands for the Baltimore Ravens or another team.

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Lamar Jackson seeing Jalen Hurts get a BAG 💰 <a href="https://t.co/J3QLpIIBFc">pic.twitter.com/J3QLpIIBFc</a>

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    Lamar Jackson when he sees the Jalen Hurts contract:<a href="https://t.co/08sWhzQ0S3">pic.twitter.com/08sWhzQ0S3</a>

    Dave Ross @drosssports

    Jalen Hurts is the highest paid player in the history of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <br>Lamar Jackson doesn't have an agent <br>🤷🏻‍♂️ 🏈 💰 <a href="https://t.co/igsd74SqU8">pic.twitter.com/igsd74SqU8</a>

    Greg Williams @GregWilliams28

    Lamar seeing this <a href="https://t.co/LCWC90jGac">pic.twitter.com/LCWC90jGac</a>

    Clay Harbor @clayharbs82

    Lamar Jackson <a href="https://t.co/wtzKhY2Ogk">pic.twitter.com/wtzKhY2Ogk</a>

    Evan K Harris @EkhSports

    Lamar Jackson: <a href="https://t.co/w76uvco4v9">pic.twitter.com/w76uvco4v9</a>

    Coach Russo @MrRussoHealth

    Lamar Jackson right now: <a href="https://t.co/Mij0x4CVYx">pic.twitter.com/Mij0x4CVYx</a>

    Riley Nordquist @riley_nordquist

    Jalen on the phone telling Lamar Jackson like: <a href="https://t.co/oAeSY3Yh8m">pic.twitter.com/oAeSY3Yh8m</a>

    pakman @peterkirk

    Lamar to the Ravens <a href="https://t.co/ArhxuCRVzE">pic.twitter.com/ArhxuCRVzE</a>

    Annie Agar @AnnieAgar

    Lamar seeing the jalen hurts news <a href="https://t.co/mISqeA4mr2">pic.twitter.com/mISqeA4mr2</a>

    Zach Gelb @ZachGelb

    Right now Jalen Hurts is better than Lamar Jackson. I know Lamar can say he's won an unanimous MVP but the JH deal basically shows you what ballpark range Lamar will get. Another domino falls in QB carousel &amp; Ravens/Lamar should hammer this thing out now with a new guiding deal.

    Raymond Summerlin @RMSummerlin

    Live look at Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert. <a href="https://t.co/enoZzwnYQG">pic.twitter.com/enoZzwnYQG</a>

    In truth, though, this may not have a significant impact on Jackson's situation, because the guarantees rather than the total payout have consistently been presented as the biggest hurdle in his negotiations.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reiterated in March how the 2019 MVP declined a five-year pact from the Ravens that had $133 million guaranteed at signing and $175 million guaranteed for injury.

    Hurts' $51 million annual salary might be the largest ever for an NFL player, but he fell well short of the $230 million guaranteed Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns.

    NFL Fans Jump to Lamar Jackson Memes After Jalen Hurts' $255M Eagles Contract
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    That doesn't bode well for Jackson. He has some leverage to demand a higher salary than he might have received before Monday, but striking a final bargain will still probably require him to concede a bit on the guaranteed money—his biggest point of contention.