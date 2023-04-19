Trade Ideas to Replace NBA's Most Disappointing Starters

0 of 4

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Searching for prime trade candidates for the upcoming NBA offseason? The most disappointing players of the 2022-23 campaign is a great place to start.

Sure, trading a player when his stock is low is less than ideal, but the degree of disappointment with the following players was so severe there are reasons to think (or at least worry) their trade values will never recover. So, teams can cross their fingers, hope for the best and risk wasting another season, or they can cut their losses and get a deal done as soon as possible.

We're interested in that latter scenario here.

A few notes on the players selected before getting started. First, we're ignoring players who disappointed with injuries alone. Obviously, no one feels great about how the season played out for Lonzo Ball or Zion Williamson, but when good fortune on the health front is all they need to avoid further disappointment, then unloading them now wouldn't make much sense.

Second, we're only looking at players who came into this campaign with realistic expectations to perform. A role player having a rocky season just happens sometimes. Young players don't always make the immediate leaps that fans want to see. Neither situation ranks among the Association's biggest disappointments.

These four players—who all pocketed eight-figure salaries and operated primarily or exclusively in the starting lineup—were such enormous letdowns that a summer scenery change seems best for all involved.

