Checking in on the Good, Bad and Ugly of MLB's Preseason Storylines so Far

How It Started

Even if it was widely acknowledged that the AL East would be one of MLB's deeper divisions in 2023, the question of who would win it came down to the Yankees or the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yanks and Jays had won 99 and 92 games respectively in 2022, and they even ended up in a semi-tight race. Whereas the Yanks led them by as much as 16.5 games in July, the Jays got to within 4.5 games on Sep. 17.

This is about where New York and Toronto were supposed pick up in 2023. FanGraphs, for example, gave the former a 42.7 percent chance and the latter a 29.4 percent chance of winning the division.

How It's Going

Hindsight is 20-20 and all, but the Tampa Bay Rays probably should have loomed larger in the outlook for the AL East in 2023. They were the AL's second-winningest team between 2020 and 2022 after all.

In any case, there's no ignoring them now.

Their historic 13-0 start may be a thing of the past, but they're still atop the AL East at 14-3 and tied for the fifth-best run differential ever for a team through its first 17 games. They would look like the real deal even if they weren't the new favorites not just to win the AL East, but to represent the American League in the Fall Classic.

