2023 MLB Predictions for MVP, Cy Young and Every Major Award Winner

David Berding/Getty Images

If you want to know which players and coaches will win the major awards for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, you have two options.

Wait patiently, or take our word for it.

Ahead are our predictions for who'll be taking home the five biggest pieces of hardware for the American League and National League: Comeback Player of the Year, Manager of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player.

What went into making these picks? Oh, a little of this and a little of that, but mostly readings of various statistical tea leaves and a whole bunch of wild guesses.

The focus will mainly be on our picks to win each award, though we'll be dropping plenty of other names along the way, including our second choices for each award.