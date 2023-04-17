NFL Rumors: Commanders Deal Between Dan Snyder, Josh Harris Group at '2-Yard Line'

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Daniel Snyder and the group led by Josh Harris are inching toward a final agreement over the sale of the Washington Commanders.

NBC Sports' Peter King spoke to a source who said the deal appears to be "at the 2-yard-line going in." The source added how "it's never over till it's over" when Snyder is involved.

Snyder struck a preliminary bargain with Harris' contingent to sell the Commanders for $6.05 billion. However, the door remains open for Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos to make a better offer.

King speculated why the sale process might be continuing to drag on:

"The hang-ups could rest on maximizing the sales price, of course. Or it could rest on Snyder wanting to be indemnified from any legal liabilities associated with his ownership, or it could rest on his insistence that the league not release the glacially slow investigation of Mary Jo White into the sordid ownership of Snyder and the team."

Nothing's official until the contracts are signed, but it's difficult to envision one final twist that jeopardizes Harris' bid.

Snyder is getting the richest fee ever paid for an NFL franchise, one that comfortably surpasses the $4.65 billion price for the Denver Broncos. He's also collecting a massive profit on the $800 million his ownership group originally paid for Washington in 1999.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post's Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala cited one source who called the $6.05 billion offer "a little disappointing" but added Snyder's fellow owners are ready for him to move on. To that end, they could put any misgivings aside before approving the deal.

Snyder going kicking and screaming would replicate his disastrous tenure, one riddled by scandal off the field and futility on it.