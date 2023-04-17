NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Anthony Richardson to Visit Titans, Ravens amid Trade Buzz

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is visiting with the Tennessee Titans on Monday, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

It's part of a busy week for Richardson, who will also visit the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday and Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Titans have the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft but have been linked with a potential trade up in order to land one of the top quarterbacks in the class.

Ryan Tannehill is entering the final year of his contract with the Titans, so a changing of the guard is coming.

Richardson would be an ideal candidate to position as Tannehill's replacement because he has boatloads of potential. In his lone season as Florida's starter, he threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns and ran for 654 yards and nine touchdowns.

The presence of Tannehill also means Tennessee wouldn't have to lean on Richardson right away. A 53.8 percent passer in 2022, he'd benefit from either getting basically a redshirt as a rookie or spending most of the year on the bench.

The Ravens' interest in Richardson is also notable due to the uncertainty surrounding Lamar Jackson. The team placed a franchise tag on the veteran, but he won't report to offseason workouts amid contract talks, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

If any team likes Richardson enough, then they will have to act aggressively.

The Carolina Panthers are all but guaranteed to take a quarterback after trading up to No. 1. The Houston Texans will then probably take whoever's left between Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. The Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 are another likely landing spot for a QB.

Working out a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, who own the third overall pick, might be the only path to Richardson.