NBA Rumors: 'Optimism' Giannis Will Play for Bucks vs. Heat in Game 2 After Injury

There is reportedly "optimism" surrounding the status of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for Game 2 of their first-round series against the Miami Heat.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Antetokounmpo could wind up being in the lineup.

Antetokounmpo's health was the primary storyline coming out of Game 1. He suffered a lower-back injury on a scary fall, and his team didn't have the firepower without him to counter Jimmy Butler and Co. in a loss.

It is championship-or-bust for Milwaukee this season after earning the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed, but it is difficult to envision the team living up to those expectations without the two-time MVP healthy and on the floor.

He was brilliant again this season and averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the field.

The combination of Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis could be enough to keep the Bucks afloat in the short term if Antetokounmpo is forced to miss more time, but the team's championship chances likely come down to his health for the rest of the playoffs.