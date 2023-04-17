X

    Giannis' Back Injury Lamented by Fans After Bucks' Game 1 Loss to Jimmy Butler, Heat

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 17, 2023

    The Milwaukee Bucks lost more than just Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat on Sunday.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out with a lower-back injury in the first half, leaving the No. 1 seed without its MVP candidate in the 130-117 loss at Fiserv Forum. Jimmy Butler (35 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and three steals) was the biggest remaining star and took advantage with an excellent performance as one of six Heat players in double figures.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Giannis with a scary fall 😳<br><br>Fortunately, he's ok 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/QaShNkKoUi">pic.twitter.com/QaShNkKoUi</a>

    It wasn't all good news for Miami, as it announced Tyler Herro suffered a broken hand during the win.

    Still, Antetokounmpo's setback was on the mind of social media with the championship contenders suddenly looking vulnerable:

    Playmaker @playmaker

    Bucks are finished unfortunately

    Scott Folger @sffolger

    <a href="https://t.co/yvimLu6ERU">pic.twitter.com/yvimLu6ERU</a>

    Daman Rangoola @damanr

    Giannis injury just makes me sad. Him full force in the playoffs is a basketball joy and we are being deprived of it.

    Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

    The injuries in the NBA today (Giannis, Herro, and Ja) are so frustrating because they are difficult to predict and prevent. Hate to see it happen.

    Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

    Giannis is out for tonight. <br><br>Always remember that injuries, suspensions, foul trouble, etc can impact a playoff series in ways no one can foresee.

    𝕋𝕒𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕟 𝕎𝕀 𝕊𝕡𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕤 @TavernWISports

    <a href="https://t.co/yG4xXiW5NH">pic.twitter.com/yG4xXiW5NH</a>

    Bucks Lead @BucksLead

    <a href="https://t.co/ulWSi2Oi8D">pic.twitter.com/ulWSi2Oi8D</a>

    Mo Dakhil @MoDakhil_NBA

    Giannis' fall really might change the entire playoffs.

    Mo Dakhil @MoDakhil_NBA

    Ban the charge, that's all I got.

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Giannis and Ja both hurt in Game 1 of the playoffs <a href="https://t.co/RI4DBDCaQT">pic.twitter.com/RI4DBDCaQT</a>

    Zito @_Zeets

    Giannis is down hurt as well. NBA playoffs starting off in the worst way.

    To say it was a first half to forget for the Bucks would be a massive understatement.

    Miami jumped out to a quick double-digit lead and took a 13-point advantage into intermission, but that was far from the only concern for the home team. Antetokounmpo suffered the injury on a scary fall when Kevin Love slid underneath him on a drive attempt. He was eventually ruled out after going to the locker room and trying to return.

    Milwaukee continued to battle with Khris Middleton seeking out his shot, Bobby Portis providing a spark off the bench and Jrue Holiday facilitating, but Miami had a counter for every spurt.

    The star power was no longer there to counter Butler, and three-pointers from Love and Duncan Robinson extended the lead back to double digits heading into the fourth after it seemed like the Bucks were going to charge ahead.

    It was more of the same in the fourth, with Bam Adebayo hitting a number of clutch shots to keep the Bucks at arm's length.

    This is the third time in the last four years the two sides have faced in the playoffs, with Miami winning in the second round in 2020 and Milwaukee taking the first-round series in 2021. Emerging victorious in the rubber matchup will be significantly more difficult for the Bucks if Antetokounmpo is sidelined.