Giannis' Back Injury Lamented by Fans After Bucks' Game 1 Loss to Jimmy Butler, Heat

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks lost more than just Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out with a lower-back injury in the first half, leaving the No. 1 seed without its MVP candidate in the 130-117 loss at Fiserv Forum. Jimmy Butler (35 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and three steals) was the biggest remaining star and took advantage with an excellent performance as one of six Heat players in double figures.

It wasn't all good news for Miami, as it announced Tyler Herro suffered a broken hand during the win.

Still, Antetokounmpo's setback was on the mind of social media with the championship contenders suddenly looking vulnerable:

To say it was a first half to forget for the Bucks would be a massive understatement.

Miami jumped out to a quick double-digit lead and took a 13-point advantage into intermission, but that was far from the only concern for the home team. Antetokounmpo suffered the injury on a scary fall when Kevin Love slid underneath him on a drive attempt. He was eventually ruled out after going to the locker room and trying to return.

Milwaukee continued to battle with Khris Middleton seeking out his shot, Bobby Portis providing a spark off the bench and Jrue Holiday facilitating, but Miami had a counter for every spurt.

The star power was no longer there to counter Butler, and three-pointers from Love and Duncan Robinson extended the lead back to double digits heading into the fourth after it seemed like the Bucks were going to charge ahead.

It was more of the same in the fourth, with Bam Adebayo hitting a number of clutch shots to keep the Bucks at arm's length.

This is the third time in the last four years the two sides have faced in the playoffs, with Miami winning in the second round in 2020 and Milwaukee taking the first-round series in 2021. Emerging victorious in the rubber matchup will be significantly more difficult for the Bucks if Antetokounmpo is sidelined.