Heat's Tyler Herro Suffers Broken Hand Injury, Out for Game 1 vs. Bucks

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat have ruled out guard Tyler Herro for the rest of Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday with a broken right hand.

Herro suffered the injury late in the second quarter while diving for a loose ball and was in immediate pain. He even attempted to run off the floor but had to stay out for the last minute of the first half.

He was off to a great start in Game 1, pouring in 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field in 19 minutes.

It is the second major injury of the young series. MVP finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo was also ruled out after suffering a lower back contusion about midway through the first quarter. He played just 11 minutes but couldn't continue following a couple of trips to the locker room.

Potentially losing Herro for the rest of the postseason run is a huge blow for a Heat team that can struggle to find offense outside of star forward Jimmy Butler.

Miami ranked dead last in the league in points per game at 109.5, and the reigning Sixth Man of the Year was a huge offensive contributor. Herro averaged 20.1 points per game, which ranked third on the team.