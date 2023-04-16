LeBron James Hails Austin Reaves' 'Great Basketball IQ' After Lakers' Game 1 Win

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

During the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-112 Game 1 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, second-year guard Austin Reaves put forth a stellar performance by contributing 23 points and four assists.

After the game, Lakers star forward LeBron James told reporters that he knew early on that Reaves would be a key player on the team.

"I knew from the first practice that he wasn't going to be a two-way for long … I've been around the game long enough to know great basketball IQ players … and the [guys] that fit with me," he said.

Reaves was one of four players on the team to score over 20 points, the first time Los Angeles achieved the feat in a playoff game since 1988. Rui Hachimura led the way with a team-high 29 points off the bench. Anthony Davis was dominant on the inside with 22 points, 12 rebounds and a whopping seven blocks. James added 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

The Lakers shot 53.3 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from three-point range, an incredible team effort to spoil the afternoon for Grizzlies fans at FedEx Forum.

However, Reaves was the star of the show after making plays and scoring nine straight points in the fourth quarter to seal the win. After he drilled a two-pointer, he was heard on mic loudly declaring, "I'm him!"

"You dream about being on a stage like this with the best players in the world," Reaves said after the game. "I got hot late and had fun."

The 24-year-old averaged 13.0 points and 3.4 assists during the regular season, but he emerged as a key role player down the stretch as the Lakers pushed to make the playoffs.

Reaves and Los Angeles will look to keep the momentum going when they return to the floor for Game 2 on Wednesday night.