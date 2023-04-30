Kings 2023 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

1 of 3

Unrestricted free agents: Vladislav Gavrikov, Alexander Edler, Joonas Korpisalo

Restricted free agents: Zack MacEwen, Rasmus Kupari, Gabriel Vilardi, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Jacob Ingham

The most important players L.A. will need to re-sign this summer are Joonas Korpisalo and Vladislav Gavrikov.

After trading Jonathan Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets, who then flipped him to the Las Vegas Golden Knights, at the 2022-23 season's trade deadline, the Kings need to retain Korpisalo in 2023-24 and beyond.

Korpisalo started 11 games for the Kings in 2022-23 after being acquired from the Blue Jackets, and he posted a 7-3-1 record, 2.13 goals-against average and .921 save percentage. He was a solid backup to Pheonix Copley, and it's possible he can return to starting next season.

L.A. also acquired Gavrikov at the trade deadline from Columbus, and he notched three goals and six assists for nine points in 20 games with the Kings. He was also a plus-12, which is the best mark of his career.

It shouldn't be too expensive for the Kings to retain Korpisalo and Gavrikov, either, so they should have a solid chance at keeping both in town.