Ultimate NFL Draft Big Board of Top Prospects From Last 5 Years

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

With the 2023 NFL draft just days away, teams across the league and media outlets have the tops of their big boards pretty much set. However, one question that can go unanswered is: How does this year's crop of prospects compare to the previous ones?

Here, we'll take a look at incoming rookies over the last five years and compile an ultimate big board of the top 32 players based on a combination of Bleacher Report's final draft rankings and my personal rankings. The order is based on how each player was graded coming out of college and not how their NFL career has panned out.

The most heavily represented draft class on the ultimate big board is 2020 with a whopping 10 out of 32 prospects. The following year, 2021, wasn't too far behind with nine representatives and this upcoming class had the fewest players make the cut with just two players.

School-wise, Alabama led the way with nine players, five more than LSU and Ohio State, which tied for second place with four prospects. Unsurprisingly, the SEC dominated the big board with 18 representatives to the Big Ten's seven, which was No. 2 on the conference list, and no other league had more than two players.

Positionally, offensive tackles led the way with seven prospects, followed by a tie between quarterbacks and edge defenders with five. Three positions missed the list entirely: interior offensive linemen, safeties and, of course, running backs.