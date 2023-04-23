Ultimate NFL Draft Big Board of Top Prospects From Last 5 YearsApril 23, 2023
Ultimate NFL Draft Big Board of Top Prospects From Last 5 Years
With the 2023 NFL draft just days away, teams across the league and media outlets have the tops of their big boards pretty much set. However, one question that can go unanswered is: How does this year's crop of prospects compare to the previous ones?
Here, we'll take a look at incoming rookies over the last five years and compile an ultimate big board of the top 32 players based on a combination of Bleacher Report's final draft rankings and my personal rankings. The order is based on how each player was graded coming out of college and not how their NFL career has panned out.
The most heavily represented draft class on the ultimate big board is 2020 with a whopping 10 out of 32 prospects. The following year, 2021, wasn't too far behind with nine representatives and this upcoming class had the fewest players make the cut with just two players.
School-wise, Alabama led the way with nine players, five more than LSU and Ohio State, which tied for second place with four prospects. Unsurprisingly, the SEC dominated the big board with 18 representatives to the Big Ten's seven, which was No. 2 on the conference list, and no other league had more than two players.
Positionally, offensive tackles led the way with seven prospects, followed by a tie between quarterbacks and edge defenders with five. Three positions missed the list entirely: interior offensive linemen, safeties and, of course, running backs.
1. Chase Young
Drafted: 2020, No. 2
NFL career stats: 27 games, 75 total tackles, 9.0 sacks, 13 tackles for loss
Coming out of Ohio State, Chase Young was about as polished of a prospect as they come. He earned a 99 out of 100 grade on B/R's final 2020 big board, primarily because of his pass-rush skills. At 6'5" and 265 pounds, he was nimble enough to bend and turn tight corners at the top of the rush and had an impressive arsenal of moves that helped him rack up 30.5 sacks in college.
Young's NFL career got off to a hot start as he compiled 7.5 sacks and won the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Unfortunately, a nasty knee injury suffered during the 2021 campaign has kept him off the field, as he's only played in 12 games over the last two seasons.
Regardless of whether the Washington Commanders pick up the former Buckeye's fifth-year option next month, this will be a pivotal year for him as he looks to bounce back and prove he's worthy of a lucrative second contract.
2. Quinnen Williams
Drafted: 2019, No. 3
NFL career stats: 57 games, 191 total tackles, 27.5 sacks, 33 tackles for loss
In 2019, a lot of opinions were split at the top of draft boards between Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams. While Bosa has certainly had the better NFL career, it was hard to argue against Williams' tape.
His game in 2018 against LSU remains one of the most impressive performances I've watched from a defensive tackle as he racked up 10 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in that lone contest. He owned real estate in every offense's backfield that season with an astonishing 19.5 tackles for loss.
It took about a year for the Alabama product to catch on in the NFL as he suffered an ankle injury in his first game that impeded his development. Since then, the Alabama product racked up 25 sacks and 29 tackles for loss over the last three seasons and was named a First Team All-Pro last year.
The New York Jets wisely decided to pick up his fifth-year option ahead of last season, paying him $9.6 million for the upcoming campaign. With another productive year in 2023, Williams will likely receive a new deal similar to Jeffery Simmons' $23.5 million-per-year contract the latter recently signed.
3. Nick Bosa
Drafted: 2019, No. 2
NFL career stats: 51 games, 156 total tackles, 43 sacks, 56 tackles for loss
Nick Bosa was one of the most natural pass-rushers to come out of college since his brother, Joey, in 2016. Nick was an inch-and-a-half shorter than his big brother coming out of Ohio State but was better in just about every other measurement at the NFL combine, earning a 9.39 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) compared to Joey's 8.95.
Had the younger Bosa not been coming off an injury that limited him to three games during his final year in Columbus, he easily could have supplanted Williams on this list. He showed a handful of pass-rush moves that he could win with as well as some impressive bend to turn tight corners at the top of the rush, exemplified by the picture above.
The Buckeye hit the ground running in year one, racking up nine sacks and winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in a landslide with 86 percent of the votes. Only five players have more sacks than him since he entered the league, and that's even more impressive considering he was limited to two games in 2020.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is set to make about $17.9 million after the San Francisco 49ers picked up his fifth-year option, but he's expected to reset the market for edge-rushers with his second NFL contract.
4. Trevor Lawrence
Drafted: 2021, No. 1
NFL career stats: 34 games, 62.9 completion percentage, 7,754 yards, 37 touchdowns, 25 interceptions
In a way, Trevor Lawrence cemented himself as the No. 1 pick in his draft class during his freshman season at Clemson. Leading the Tigers to a national championship in dominating fashion over Alabama had NFL fans counting down the days until "The Prince Who Was Promised" was draft-eligible and could sit on their team's throne.
Lawrence had a strong arm, could run and was a winner with a 38-2 record, with his only losses coming in the College Football Playoffs. It was hard to find a more complete quarterback prospect.
His first year in the league was ugly as the Jacksonville Jaguars were full of dysfunction, mainly because of then-head coach Urban Meyer. However, with Doug Pederson in charge last season, Lawrence and the Jaguars pulled off one of the greatest turnarounds in NFL history. They went from the worst team in the league to the playoffs while he finished seventh in the MVP voting and made the Pro Bowl.
Now it's a matter of if he can maintain that success heading into a pivotal third season in which he has a chance to live up to the predraft hype or start slipping into the bust category.
5. Will Anderson Jr.
Drafted: 2023, TBD
NFL career stats: TBD
The first player from the 2023 draft class lands at the fifth spot on the Ultimate Big Board. As a sophomore in 2021, Will Anderson Jr. assembled one of the most dominant, disruptive seasons in college football history.
The edge defender compiled 101 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks. The latter two figures rank tied for second and fourth, respectively, in a single season since 2005.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is known for having his players avoid "rat poison," which essentially means keeping them away from any media attention to avoid complacency. However, even Saban couldn't hold back his praise of Anderson during a postgame press conference this past season, telling reporters:
"Will's a good player. I mean you should be talking about him every week. He makes a lot of plays, makes sacks, plays hard, prepares well, and is a great leader on the team. I'd talk about him for as long as you want to talk about him. (He) played that way last year, he plays that way this year. It's important to him, and he has passion for the game. He understands the game, he's got power, speed, initial quickness, and turns speed to power in the pass rush."
Anderson will likely be the first non-quarterback off the board Thursday and drew comparisons to three-time First Team All-Pro Khalil Mack in his B/R scouting report.
6. Joe Burrow
Drafted: 2020, No. 1
NFL career stats: 42 games, 68.2 completion percentage, 11,774 yards, 82 touchdowns, 31 interceptions
After sitting behind three quarterbacks who would go on to play in the NFL at Ohio State, Joe Burrow transferred to LSU and the SEC in 2018 and became the Tigers' starter. His first year in Baton Rouge was rather pedestrian, but he broke an NCAA record that had stood for 13 years with 60 passing touchdowns while playing in arguably the most competitive conference in the country the following year.
Burrow didn't have the rocket arm that a lot of other top quarterbacks have, but he was accurate and had this innate ability to avoid sacks and create explosive off-script plays. Had he not been a one-year wonder in college, he easily could have challenged Lawrence as the top quarterback on this list.
Year one was a bit of a struggle for the LSU product as the Cincinnati Bengals had a hard time keeping him upright, and his rookie season was cut short after he took a hit from a pass-rusher that tore his ACL and MCL. However, he turned that setback into the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year Award, two AFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance.
Cincinnati will likely pick up Burrow's fifth-year option after the draft, and he'll be one of the next signal-callers in line to receive a major payday in a couple of offseasons at this rate.
7. Jeff Okudah
Drafted: 2020, No. 3
NFL career stats: 25 games, 124 total tackles, two interceptions (1 TD), 10 passes defensed
It's hard to find a cornerback prospect with cleaner tape than Jeff Okudah's coming out of Ohio State. He could line up in press coverage and win at the line of scrimmage or play off-coverage and mirror and match wide receivers with his impressive athleticism.
He also had impressive length at just over 6'1" with 32⅝-inch arms, per RAS, all of which helped him allow just one touchdown on 610 coverage snaps during his last two years in college, according to Pro Football Focus.
Unfortunately, injuries have held back his professional career.
As a rookie, a hamstring setback suffered during training camp forced him to miss the first week of the season, and he ended the year on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury. His sophomore campaign was even worse, as he ruptured his Achilles tendon in the season opener.
Okudah did overcome all of that and put together a solid season this past year with the Detroit Lions. However, he still hasn't lived up to the hype and was traded to the Atlanta Falcons this month for a fifth-round pick. The former Buckeye has a chance to prove what he can do with a clean bill of health, but he needs a big year to salvage his career.
8. Jalen Carter
Drafted: 2023, TBD
NFL career stats: TBD
Jalen Carter stood out the most on Georgia's 2021 defensive line that featured three first-round picks, including one player who was drafted first overall.
He is a former high school weightlifter who took second place in the FHSAA Class 2A heavyweight division with a 395-pound bench press. That's ridiculous strength for a high schooler, and it carried over to his college football career as he showed he can be physically dominant at the point of attack.
He's also an impressive athlete who is nimble, giving him a blend of strength and finesse that was highlighted in his B/R scouting report:
"Unlike a lot of defensive tackles who have a specialty, the Florida native is about as versatile as they come. He's quick and athletic to make offensive linemen miss as a run defender and has plenty of strength to hold up against and shed one-on-one blocks. As a pass-rusher, he can win with power using a bull rush or push-pull move or around the edges with finesse moves."
Carter reminds me a lot of 1999 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Warren Sapp, with his unique combination of power and athleticism.
Still, a few things are keeping him from being viewed as a can't-miss prospect.
Carter was sentenced to 12 months' probation in March for reckless driving and racing before a car crash that killed Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy and teammate Devin Willock in January. Carter was not accused of causing the crash, as the pair were in a different vehicle.
The defensive lineman also showed up nine pounds heavier than he did at the NFL Scouting combine and didn't complete his positional workout, creating commitment concerns.
9. Kyle Pitts
Drafted: 2021, No. 4
NFL career stats: 27 games, 96 catches, 1,382 yards, three touchdowns
Kyle Pitts is the first tight end on our list and lands in the top 10 because he was more like a unicorn coming out of college. At 6'6" and 245 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds, which earned an 8.77 RAS under the wide receiver heading.
Many people in the draft community felt Pitts could be lined up as an X-receiver as he was also an excellent route-runner, and that's a big reason he was the highest-drafted tight end in league history.
As a rookie, he put up the most receiving yards of anyone at his position since 2002 and became only the second player to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark. He fell 50 yards short of breaking Mike Ditka's rookie record, which is some pretty good company to be in.
Pitts' production was down in year two, partially due to the Atlanta Falcons' unstable quarterback play and a couple of injuries. The last one, a torn MCL in his right knee, put him on injured reserve and ended his season. In 2023, he'll look to get back to his Pro Bowl form and continue to be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.
10. Penei Sewell
Drafted: 2021, No. 7
NFL career stats: 33 games, 33 starts
The first offensive lineman on the Ultimate Big Board is one of the purest offensive tackle prospects I've ever watched.
At Oregon, Penei Sewell was light on his feet while staying in front of athletic pass-rushers and had the strength to anchor and dig his heels into the ground against bull-rushers. As a run-blocker, he was physically dominant against defensive linemen and had the athleticism to climb to the second level and cut off linebackers.
The cherry on top was that since he opted to sit out of the 2020 campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all of this was based on his sophomore tape from a season when he turned 20 years old in October.
Sewell's transition to the NFL got off to a bumpy start, but he started to put it together at about the halfway point of his rookie season. Last year, he was a key piece of the Detroit Lions' breakthrough campaign and made the Pro Bowl as a replacement for Lane Johnson.
The former Duck even logged one catch for nine yards and a first down that helped seal the Lions' Week 14 win against the Minnesota Vikings.
At this rate, he'll likely take over for Taylor Decker as the Lions' starting left tackle when Decker's contract expires after the 2024 season.
11. Justin Fields
Drafted: 2021, No. 11
NFL career stats: 27 games, 59.7 completion percentage, 4,112 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 21 interceptions, 1,563 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns
It was a travesty that Justin Fields fell outside the top 10 and was the fourth quarterback taken in the 2021 draft. He was an accurate passer who completed 68.4 percent of his attempts in college and had good arm strength to push the ball down the field in addition to what he could do with his legs.
While he certainly wasn't the better prospect, Fields wasn't that far behind Lawrence coming out of Ohio State.
As a rookie, the Buckeye got thrown into the fire earlier than expected as Andy Dalton began the season as the Bears starter and got injured in Week 2. Fields took over from there and had his moments but struggled for the majority of the campaign, throwing three more interceptions than touchdowns.
Granted, he was also sacked 36 times, which was the 10th-most of any quarterback despite the fact that he only played in 12 games and started just 10.
Fields was better this past season as he rushed for over 1,000 yards and improved in nearly every statistical category as a passer, though he still has work to do with the latter. This will be an important year for him as Chicago's front office has given him a couple of weapons by trading for wide receivers Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore.
If the Bears can add a quality offensive lineman or two in the draft, 2023 will be a "no excuses" year for Fields.
12. Ja'Marr Chase
Drafted: 2021, No. 5
NFL career stats: 29 games, 168 catches, 2,501 yards, 22 TDs
Ja'Marr Chase is the first wide receiver on the Ultimate Big Board, and it's hard to argue that he isn't worthy of the honor. He was a big part of that record-setting 2019 LSU offense with nearly 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019. He was so good that 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson was the No. 2 option in Baton Rouge that year.
Except for size, Chase had pretty much everything one looks for in a wide receiver prospect. He had the speed to win deep with a 4.34-second 40 time, was a good route-runner and could make plays after the catch.
He linked back up with Burrow in Cincinnati, and those two picked up right where they left off as Chase fell just 18 yards short of breaking the NFL's record for a rookie and ran away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, receiving 84 percent of the vote. For good measure, he was also a second-team All-Pro.
So far, a hip injury this past season is the only thing that's slowed the former Tiger, and he'll reset the receiver market with his second contract at this rate.
13. Derek Stingley Jr.
Drafted: 2022, No. 3
NFL career stats: nine games, 43 total tackles, one interception, five passes defensed
How good was that 2019 national championship LSU team? Well, it has three players in the our top 13, and all three were in different draft classes.
Derek Stingley Jr. was a true freshman on that squad, but you wouldn't know it if you just watched his tape. It was easy to tell he had the makings of a future All-Pro even then. He was a smooth mover who could mirror and match wide receivers in man coverage and had impressive instincts given his experience to be effective when playing zone.
Had injuries not plagued his final two years in college, Stingley would likely be higher on this list. Regardless, he still tied with Okudah and Shawn Springs as the highest-drafted cornerback in league history.
Unfortunately, the injury bug has continued to bite the LSU product as a hamstring strain limited him to nine games as a rookie. He also wasn't playing well before getting hurt, so this season will be all about bouncing back for Stingley, and I'd bet on him to put it together soon.
14. Josh Allen
Drafted: 2019, No. 7
NFL career stats: 57 games, 185 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 27.5 sacks
There was a lot to like about Josh Allen coming out of Kentucky. At nearly 6'5" and 262 pounds with 33.5-inch arms, he had great size and coupled that with good testing numbers to earn a 9.74 RAS.
He was also very productive with 31 sacks during his last three years in Lexington, including a 17-sack campaign in 2018 that tied Von Miller for the sixth-most in a single season since 2005. Allen had some work to do as a run defender but was right behind Bosa and Williams as one of the best pure pass-rushers in the 2019 class.
The former Wildcat hit the ground running as a rookie, racking up 10.5 sacks and making a trip to the Pro Bowl. He had a bit of a sophomore slump with just 2.5 quarterback takedowns before a knee injury ended his season after just eight games.
However, he's posted back-to-back seven-sack campaigns (7.5 in 2021 to be exact), and the Jacksonville Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option ahead of this past season. Allen is slated to make $10.9 million this year but should be in line for a big pay bump next offseason if he keeps progressing.
15. CeeDee Lamb
Drafted: 2020, No. 17
NFL career stats: 49 games, 260 catches, 3,396 yards, 20 touchdowns
CeeDee Lamb is another player who slid way too far on draft day. He was a smooth route-runner and an absolute weapon after the catch. That was how he averaged 19 yards per reception in college despite only running a 4.5-second 40-yard dash at the combine.
Long speed was the biggest concern for Lamb and likely why he was the third receiver off the board in 2020, but he's had an excellent career so far and has improved year after year.
As a rookie, he primarily operated out of the slot and just missed the 1,000-yard mark while serving as the Dallas Cowboys' third option behind Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup with Andy Dalton serving as the starting quarterback for the majority of the year.
In year two with Dak Prescott healthy and Gallup injured for half the season, Lamb's role expanded and he got over the hump with 1,102 yards, six touchdowns and his first Pro Bowl nomination.
He played so well that Dallas felt comfortable trading Cooper and making the Oklahoma product the team's No. 1 receiver. He rewarded the team with 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns, which were good enough for a second-team All-Pro appearance and his second Pro Bowl in as many years.
According to CowboysSI.com, Dallas is expected to pick up Lamb's fifth-year option if the sides don't reach a long-term deal by the May 1 deadline. He'll continue to carry on the legacy of great Cowboys receivers to wear the number 88.
16. Isaiah Simmons
Drafted: 2020, No. 8
NFL career stats: 50 games, 258 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, four interceptions (1 TD), 16 passes defensed
Isaiah Simmons was a unique player coming out of Clemson. He had modern-day linebacker size at 6'3½" and 238 pounds with defensive back speed, clocking in at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash. As a 'backer, his RAS was nearly perfect at 9.97, and he would have earned a perfect 10 had he been listed as a safety.
The Tigers defensive coordinator at the time, Brent Venables, used Simmons on all three levels of the defense, making him the ultimate Swiss-army knife as a prospect. However, to a certain degree, that's part of the reason he's struggled in the league.
As a rookie, he didn't get much playing time for a top-10 pick and served in more of a backup role while the Arizona Cardinals struggled to find his best position. He primarily lined up as an off-ball linebacker, and his lack of experience with taking on blocks from offensive linemen showed up in his ability to play against the run.
In year two, Simmons started to put it together and became a full-time starter. He put up some impressive statistics with over 100 total tackles and four forced fumbles but still left something to be desired down after down. Arizona expanded his role and had him play more as a strong safety this past season, which was his best to date.
The Clemson product needs to build on the 2022 campaign and carve out a role as a box safety. He serves as a cautionary tale for spending a first-round pick on a player who doesn't have a clear position.
17. Andrew Thomas
Drafted: 2020, No. 4
NFL career stats: 45 games, 44 starts
The 2020 offensive tackle class was loaded, as four tackles were drafted within the top 13 picks, and Andrew Thomas was the first one off the board.
His over 36-inch arms were in the 96th percentile for an offensive tackle, per NFL Combine Results, which helped him keep rushers away from the quarterback in pass protection, and he was a bully in the running game who could bulldoze defensive linemen out of the way. He also had solid athletic testing numbers to earn an 8.10 RAS.
However, Thomas struggled as a rookie, most notably in pass protection, which his personal offensive line coach/trainer, Paul Alexander, chalked up to poor technique.
"I thought he was ready to jump right in and have a great rookie year," Alexander told Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano in January. "But then I saw some of the craziest techniques that I could ever imagine."
Fast-forwarding to this past season, the Bulldog showed so much improvement that he was named Pro Football Focus' Breakout Player of the Year and earned a second-team All-Pro bid. It's worth noting that the New York Giants overhauled their coaching staff last offseason, which likely played a role in his improved technique.
The breakthrough campaign appears to have put money in Thomas' pocket, as The Athletic's Dan Duggan reported that the Giants will exercise the tackle's fifth-year option at $14.2 million for the 2024 season and are interested in signing him to a long-term deal.
18. T.J. Hockenson
Drafted: 2019, No. 8
NFL career stats: 57 games, 246 catches, 2,587 yards, 18 touchdowns
T.J. Hockenson is the second and final tight end to land on the Ultimate Big Board. He had good production as a receiver in college, totaling 73 receptions for 1,080 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons at Iowa. What makes those numbers even more impressive is he wasn't even the only tight end to catch passes for the Hawkeyes, as Noah Fant was in the fold as well.
Fant put up similar statistics, but what separated the two was Hockenson's blocking ability. He essentially served as a sixth offensive lineman in the ground game and rarely had to come off the field because of it.
In the pros, Hockenson has been steadily improving year after year with 30.6 receiving yards per game as a rookie, 45.2 in year two, 48.6 in 2021 and 53.8 this past season. His blocking has remained steady as well.
Perhaps the biggest measurement of success for the former Hawkeye's NFL career is that he's made two Pro Bowls in four years with two different teams. He received the honors during his second year with the Detroit Lions and again last season after the Lions traded him midseason to the Minnesota Vikings.
Hockenson is slated to play on his fifth-year option at about $9.3 million for 2023, but a contract extension seems almost inevitable at this rate, which Tyler Forness of Vikings Wire predicts will be for four years, $56 million.
19. Tristan Wirfs
Drafted: 2020, No. 13
NFL career stats: 46 games, 46 starts
We have back-to-back Iowa Hawkeyes on our Ultimate Big Board, as Tristan Wirfs comes in at the 18th spot.
Wirfs checked about every box imaginable for an offensive tackle prospect coming out of college. He was athletic with a 9.74 RAS, had long arms at 34 inches and was dominant as both a run-blocker and pass protector. It also helped that he was a state-champion wrestler in high school.
In the NFL, he had about as good of a rookie season as possible. Wirfs continued to be impressive in both the ground game and as a pass-blocker, made the Pro Football Writers Association's All-Rookie team and won a Super Bowl. It's hard to ask for much more than that in year one.
These past couple of seasons have been more of the same for Wirfs. He's made two Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams while establishing himself as one of the best right tackles in the league.
It's widely expected that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will pick up his fifth-year option. The only question that remains about his future is how big of a contract extension he'll get.
20. Jerry Jeudy
Drafted: 2020, No. 15
NFL career stats: 41 games, 157 catches, 2,295 yards, nine touchdowns
Ahead of the 2020 draft, there were heated debates about who the top wide receiver in the class was: CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy. It pretty much came down to a personal preference as the majority of the draft community was split between the two.
Perhaps the best argument for Jeudy was that he could fly. He clocked a 4.45-second 40-yard-dash and averaged 17.2 yards per catch at Alabama. He consistently won down the field and could make plays after the catch, making him a "threat to score from anywhere on the field" type of player. Hence the 26 touchdowns in three seasons with the Tide.
But injuries have significantly impacted Jeudy's pro career. He maintained a clean bill of health as a rookie, playing in all 16 games, but he's missed nine contests over the last two years.
However, the good news is the Alabama product did just cap off his best season in 2022 despite the Denver Broncos' lack of offensive success. He logged career highs in receptions (67), yards (2,295) and touchdowns (nine) and improved his yards per game by 18.1 over the previous campaign.
It's unclear if the Broncos will pick up his fifth-year option but, regardless, Jeudy needs to continue his upward trajectory to see a lucrative second contract.
21. Rashawn Slater
Drafted: 2021, No. 13
NFL career stats: 19 games, 19 starts
On tape, it was obvious Rashawn Slater came from an athletic family, as his father, Reggie, enjoyed an eight-year career as a power forward in the NBA, and his older brother, RJ, was an offensive lineman at Air Force.
At Northwestern, Slater showed great movement skills, which were reinforced by his testing numbers as every one of his tests earned an elite grade from RAS, culminating in a 9.71 total score. As a run-blocker, he could work up to the second level and reach linebackers who had a pre-snap leverage advantage, and he was nimble in pass protection.
Probably his most impressive performance in Evanston came in 2019 when he went up against the Ohio State Buckeyes and Chase Young and walked away without giving up a sack.
Some had speculated that the Wildcat would be better suited as a guard in the NFL because of his arms, which measured in right at the 33-inch threshold for an offensive tackle. However, he put those doubts to bed pretty quickly by becoming a second-team All-Pro as a rookie while protecting Justin Herbert's blind side.
Unfortunately, a torn biceps limited Slater to three games in year two, so this season will be about proving his rookie campaign wasn't a fluke and reestablishing himself as an up-and-coming offensive tackle.
22. Kyler Murray
Drafted: 2019, No. 1
NFL career stats: 57 games, 66.8 completion percentage, 13,848 passing yards, 84 passing touchdowns, 41 interceptions, 2,204 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns
The two biggest knocks on Kyler Murray coming out of Oklahoma were his height and that he was a one-year wonder after he failed to beat out Kyle Allen at Texas A&M and sat behind Baker Mayfield in Norman. There also was some speculation that he might play professional baseball, too, after he was drafted in the first round by the Oakland A's.
But beyond his lack of experience and physical limitations, there was a lot to like about Murray's game. His arm was strong, he made video game-like off-script plays and was good at throwing on the run to complement that playing style.
So far, all of that has transferred to the pros.
The Sooner had instant success in the NFL, accounting for over 4,200 total yards from scrimmage and 24 total touchdowns en route to winning the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. He followed that performance with back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns and proved to be one of the most dynamic and toughest players to tackle in the league.
The Arizona Cardinals rewarded him with a massive five-year, $230.5 million contract extension ahead of last season, making him the NFL's third-highest-paid quarterback annually. Murray now just has to prove he can continue to be the same player after tearing an ACL late in the year.
23. Jordan Davis
Drafted: 2022, No. 13
NFL career stats: 13 games, 18 total tackles, one tackle for loss, zero sacks
To put it simply, 6'6", 341-pound defensive tackles aren't supposed to run a 4.78-second 40-yard dash. But that's what made Davis such a unique prospect. He was nearly impossible to move as a run defender and there was no stopping his bull rush when he had gas in the tank; he just lacked some fuel economy.
Davis didn't have a ton of production at Georgia with just 90 total tackles and seven sacks in 41 career games. However, that had more to do with Bulldogs' scheme, as they asked him to do a lot of two-gapping, and it was pretty obvious on film that he would be a problem in the NFL.
As a rookie, he became a starter early in the season until an ankle setback put him on injured reserve and limited him to 13 regular-season games. Still, he managed to make the PFWA All-Rookie team and contribute to the Philadelphia Eagles' run to a Super Bowl appearance.
This season, it will be important for Davis to start making more plays to improve those production numbers, especially as a pass-rusher.
24. Evan Neal
Drafted: 2022, No. 7
NFL career stats: 13 games, 13 starts
Forewarning: We're about to enter a tidal wave of Alabama players to round out the Ultimate Big Board.
Heading into his last year in Tuscaloosa, Evan Neal went viral on social media with the video seen below that showed off his ridiculous athleticism. He also topped Bruce Feldman of The Athletic's list of exceptional college football athletes, which helped generate some predraft buzz.
Neal had a rare blend of size and athleticism at 6'7½" and 337 pounds with 34-inch arms. He also showed off a ton of versatility in college as he switched positions every year, playing left guard as a freshman, right tackle in year two and left tackle during his last season.
That helped his draft stock as he was selected by the New York Giants, who already had Andrew Thomas to protect Daniel Jones' blind side.
Unfortunately, a knee injury forced the Alabama product to miss four games as a rookie, and his first season didn't go as planned, as he gave up seven sacks, which tied for the seventh-most among offensive tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. He wasn't much better as a run-blocker, either.
Neal needs to have a bounce-back campaign this season, much like his teammate, Thomas, did during his second season.
25. Pat Surtain II
Drafted: 2021, No. 9
NFL career stats: 33 games, 118 total tackles, six interceptions, 24 passes defensed
There was a lot to like about Pat Surtain II coming out of Alabama. He had good size for a cornerback at 6'2" and 208 pounds, and he gave wide receivers fits at the line of scrimmage when playing press coverage, as evidenced by his 18 reps on the bench press.
To top it off, Surtain showed some speed with a 4.42 40 time and could jump through the roof, posting a 39-inch vertical and nearly an 11-foot broad jump. It also didn't hurt that his father, who bears the same name, enjoyed an 11-year career and was a three-time Pro Bowler.
As a rookie, Surtain was picked on by opposing quarterbacks, drawing 96 targets, but he was solid in allowing a 51.0 percent completion rate. That forced passers to look in the other direction last season as he drew 19 fewer targets despite playing in one more game. He ended up following in his father's footsteps, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl bids in 2022.
The Alabama product is one of the better young corners in the league and will be looking to prove that again this season to force the Denver Broncos to pick up his fifth-year option.
26. Tua Tagovailoa
Drafted: 2020, No. 5
NFL career stats: 36 games, 65.7 completion percentage, 8,015 yards, 52 touchdowns, 23 interceptions
Tua Tagovailoa burst onto the scene during the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game when he replaced Jalen Hurts at halftime and erased a 13-0 deficit for the Crimson Tide to win the program's 17th title. Tagovailoa's 41-yard bomb in overtime sealed the deal as he put together a clutch performance.
As a prospect, he showed tremendous accuracy and the ability to work through his progressions, which is rare for a lot of quarterbacks coming out of college. He also was careful with the ball, throwing just 11 interceptions in 32 career games.
Height and injuries were the two biggest concerns surrounding the 6'0" Alabama product, and the latter has significantly hindered his professional career.
Over the last two seasons, Tagovailoa has missed eight games primarily because of various injuries, including several concussions in 2022. Recently, he admitted to contemplating retirement after just three years in the NFL because of the head injuries.
However, Tagovailoa will still be on the field for the Miami Dolphins this season as he looks to prove he can maintain a clean bill of health and that he has more than enough arm strength to feed speed demons Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
The Dolphins have announced they're picking up Tua's fifth-year option, so he'll also start building his case to receive a lucrative contract this fall.
27. Sauce Gardner
Drafted: 2022, No. 4
NFL career stats: 75 total tackles, two interceptions, 20 passes defensed
Size was the first thing that stood out about Sauce Gardner. At nearly 6'3" with 33.5-inch arms, he was a tall cornerback whose fingertips nearly touched the ground when he was standing upright. That helped him log 16 pass breakups and nine interceptions in college, which is even more impressive considering quarterbacks eventually just stopped throwing his way.
Gardner also posted a 4.41-second 40-yard-dash with a 1.51-second 10-yard split that proved not only did he have long strides to carry routes down the field, but he also had the burst and acceleration to close on short passes.
Had he played in a more prestigious conference than the AAC, he'd be higher on this list, which seems silly looking back on it with how his rookie season played out.
The former Bearcat led the league with 20 passes defended a year ago and was the easy choice for Defensive Rookie of the Year, garnering 96.8 percent of the vote. He even got some love for Defensive Player of the Year, finishing eighth, and he managed to be a first-team All-Pro.
Heading into 2023, Gardner has his sights set on becoming the NFL's first cornerback to win the MVP award. Also, if you haven't tried the "Sauce Sauce" at Buffalo Wild Wings yet, it has the Holder stamp of approval, furthering his young legacy.
28. Devin White
Drafted: 2019, No. 5
NFL career stats: 62 games, 483 total tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, 15 passes defensed
Coming out of LSU, there was no question that Devin White could move. He was fast, smooth and great in coverage, which his NFL combine performance only solidified.
He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds and clocked a 4.17-second short shuttle time to earn a 9.32 RAS. White reminded me a lot of his future teammate with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lavonte David.
However, the LSU product was questionable as a run defender, and that continues to be an issue for him in the NFL. He struggles to get off blocks and hold his ground against offensive linemen, and his underwhelming bench press number (22 reps) at the combine should have been a warning sign.
White's coverage skills haven't transferred to the league either. In four seasons, he's allowed over 1,900 yards and six combined touchdowns while also surrendering a completion percentage of at least 75 percent every year.
Granted, he has managed to carve out a role as a blitzer, racking up 20.5 career sacks, which helped him earn a Pro Bowl nomination and second-team All-Pro honors.
The former Tiger recently asked for a trade and is reportedly looking for $18 million to $20 million per year on his next contract, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. He'll have to show some dramatic improvement this season to get to that number.
29. Jonah Williams
Drafted: 2019, No. 11
NFL career stats: 42 games, 42 starts
There aren't many true freshmen who go to Alabama and start right away at one of the team's two tackle spots, but that's exactly what Jonah Williams did as a 5-star recruit coming out of Folsom High School.
Williams started at right tackle during his freshman season with the Crimson Tide and moved to the left side for his last two. In pass protection, he was light enough on his feet to stay in front of speed rushers and had great technique with his hands. He also showed good body positioning to create rushing lanes on zone runs.
In the pros, the Alabama product's career has been an adventure. He missed his entire rookie season with a torn labrum in his shoulder that he suffered during OTAs, so he didn't even get to participate in training camp.
Williams got back on the field in year two and was solid in pass protection with just three sacks allowed, per PFF, but injuries kept him to 10 games. He was finally healthy in 2021 and was a part of the Cincinnati Bengals' run to a Super Bowl appearance, and he managed to stay on the field last season, but he tied for the most sacks allowed (12) among offensive tackles.
The latter prompted the Bengals to sign Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency, and Williams asked for a trade as a result.
30. DeVonta Smith
Drafted: 2021, No. 10
NFL career stats: 34 games, 159 catches, 2,112 yards, 12 touchdowns
Ahead of the 2020 draft, DeVonta Smith was a guy who kept popping up on the screen when other players were the intended scouting focus. Alabama had two first-round wideouts that year, and he could have made it three, but he wisely went back to school.
Smith ended up having a historic senior season in Tuscaloosa with 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns en route to becoming the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since 1991. He had the speed to win deep and was a technician as a route-runner, allowing him to sport a full route tree.
His biggest question mark coming out of college was his weight at just 166 pounds, but that hasn't impeded his success in the NFL.
As a rookie, Smith was impactful with over 900 receiving yards on 64 catches, 43 of which went for a first down, and an impressive 14.3 yards per catch. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in year two with over 30 more grabs and moved the chains 57 times to go along with seven scores.
In 2023, he and A.J. Brown look to form one of the best young receiving duos in the league, and the Philadelphia Eagles will have no choice but to pick up his fifth-year option at this rate.
31. Jedrick Wills Jr.
Drafted: 2020, No. 10
NFL career stats: 45 games, 45 starts
Jedrick Wills Jr. was another Alabama offensive tackle who was an impressive athlete. He had an excellent get-off and good footwork to stay in front of rushers, as he rarely got beaten in pass protection. In the running game, he had the movement skills to block in space on outside runs to go along with the physicality and strength to be a people-mover in the trenches.
With Tua Tagovailoa being a left-handed quarterback, Wills exclusively played right tackle in college, making him one of the few offensive tackles to switch to the left side in the pros without having any experience playing that spot.
So far, he's been a solid pro but nothing special. According to PFF, he only allowed four sacks as a rookie, but that figure has gone up by one every year since. As a run-blocker, he hasn't been nearly as dominant as he was in college but is still serviceable.
The Cleveland Browns have been "pleased with Wills' progress," though, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, and are likely to pick up his fifth-year option. That should give him a boost of confidence heading into a pivotal fourth season.
32. Kayvon Thibodeaux
Drafted: 2022, No. 5
NFL career stats: 14 games, 49 total tackles, four sacks, six tackles for loss
Finally, the run on Alabama players is over as we wrap up our Ultimate Big Board with one of the most highly decorated recruits in the University of Oregon's history, Kayvon Thibodeaux.
He was a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 player in the country coming out of Oaks Christian High School, where he became known as a sack-master, totaling 54 quarterback takedowns in 39 games, according to Max Preps.
He continued that success during his freshman season in college with nine sacks, and he ended up leaving Eugene with 19 in his career. The former Duck's game was rooted in his power as he could physically dominate offensive tackles on the way to the quarterback. That also helped him be an effective run defender and add 35.5 career tackles for loss to his stat line.
As a rookie, Thibodeaux got off to a slow start because of a sprained MCL that he suffered during the preseason on a cut block. That forced him to miss the first two regular-season games of the year, and he didn't record his first NFL sack until Week 6, but it was a big one that forced a fumble to seal the Giants' 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Thibodeaux ended up making the PFWA All-Rookie team and finishing in fourth place for Defensive Rookie of the Year, so staying healthy and continuing to build on that momentum should be his goal for 2023.
Statistics via Sports Reference unless otherwise noted. Recruit rankings via 247Sports' composite list.