DeAndre Hopkins Hints He'd Prefer Trade to Bills, Chiefs over Patriots, Jets in Video

If the Arizona Cardinals trade DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, it appears the star wide receiver would have interest in heading to two AFC powerhouses.

During an appearance on CBS Sports' All Things Covered podcast, Hopkins was asked to use his body language or facial expression to determine whether or not he'd be interested in being traded to a certain franchise.

Hopkins hinted that he'd prefer a trade to the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs over the New England Patriots or New York Jets.

Hopkins has been included in trade rumors since the end of the 2022 season, and the Cardinals are reportedly open to moving him at the right price.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported March 22 that Arizona was asking for a second-round pick in exchange for Hopkins, but that the franchise would be more likely to fetch a return similar to what the Houston Texans received for Brandin Cooks—a 2023 fifth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick.

The Patriots had early conversations with the Cardinals about a deal for Hopkins, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported in March, but New England is seemingly out on the receiver unless it undergoes a "substantial change in philosophy."

While the Pats lost Jakobi Meyers to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, it replaced him with JuJu Smith-Schuster. He joins a group that includes DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton.

Additionally, New England has "shown interest in the top wideouts" in the 2023 draft class, per ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid. The team is said to be eyeing Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison and Jonathan Mingo.

The Jets also had reportedly expressed interest in Hopkins this offseason, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday that Gang Green has not been linked to the veteran despite striking out on Odell Beckham Jr., who agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

The Jets also already have a pretty solid receiving unit after signing Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard this summer in preparation for a potential move for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Hardman and Lazard join Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Denzel Mims as New York's top receivers in 2023. Rodgers has a particularly strong connection with Lazard, too, as they spent five seasons together in Green Bay.

The Bills have been considered an intriguing destination for many free agents over the last several years due to the emergence of quarterback Josh Allen. And while Buffalo would undoubtedly benefit from adding Hopkins this offseason, the franchise has already been ruled out for the 30-year-old.

The Athletic's Tim Graham reported March 28 that the Bills would not trade for Hopkins "barring a significant development."

The Bills are slated to enter the 2023 campaign with Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Khalil Shakir as their top wide receivers. KeeSean Johnson, Trent Sherfield, Deonte Harty, Dezmon Patmon and Isaiah Coulter are also on the roster.

Kansas City has also reportedly been ruled out of the Hopkins sweepstakes. KPRC2's Aaron Wilson reported March 23 that "financial expectations" would make acquiring him an obstacle for the Chiefs.

Hopkins is under contract through the 2024 season and he holds a cap hit of $30.8 million in 2023, per Spotrac.

After losing Hardman to the Jets and Smith-Schuster to the Patriots in free agency, there's no denying the Chiefs would benefit from adding another wide receiver this offseason. The team's current group is led by Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore.

Hopkins has been one of the best wideouts in the NFL over his 10-year career despite missing a significant amount of time over the last two seasons due to injury and a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

The five-time Pro Bowler has posted six 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons and is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.