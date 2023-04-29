Islanders 2023 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

The New York Islanders have been eliminated from the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs after a Game 6 on Friday that sealed a first-round loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, and now it's time for the franchise to begin planning for the 2023-24 season.

After acquiring Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks at the 2022-23 trade deadline, the Islanders were expected to be one of the most competitive teams in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, they put together a disappointing fourth-place finish in the Metropolitan Division before falling to the Hurricanes in the postseason. Now general manager Lou Lamoriello will attempt to retool his squad around Mathew Barzal and Ilya Sorokin ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Let's take a look at New York's free agents, some draft targets and what to expect this summer.