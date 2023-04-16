NFL Draft 2023: Highlighting Riskiest Mid-1st-Round Picks in Latest Expert Mocks

1 of 3

Tim Warner/Getty Images

How early is too early to take a running back?

That's the conundrum that NFL franchises face when evaluating whether or not they should choose Robinson in the first round.

There is nothing wrong with the prospect himself. Robinson ran for 1,580 yards last season and had consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns at Texas.

The value of the running back position, where players fade out faster than other spots on the field, is what comes into play with Robinson.

The Ringer's Danny Kelly projected Robinson would land at No. 20 with the Seattle Seahawks, and he noted what that pick might represent.

"Analytically-minded Seahawks fans would lose their collective minds if Seattle makes this pick, but head coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider have long thumbed their noses at convention," Kelly wrote.

ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr. had the Detroit Lions coming away from the first round with Robinson in his latest mock draft. Kiper was concerned about Robinson's potential fit within the current NFL rosters.

"People keep telling me Robinson won't last into the 20s. He's that good. It's just really tough to find the perfect landing spot for him because teams finally understand the value of running backs in Round 1," Kiper wrote.

Robinson would be a smarter draft pick for Detroit than Seattle because the Lions could let D'Andre Swift walk in free agency next offseason. Seattle just found a second-round gem in Walker in 2022.

The Philadelphia Eagles could be in the mix for Robinson at No. 10 because they lost Miles Sanders in free agency. They have to figure out if they can fill other needs, like cornerback and offensive line, later in the draft if they select a running back that high.

One team should take Robinson in the first round, but he may drop below the 15th overall pick if franchises feel that other needs outweigh the selection, and if the position is not valued as much.

The 2020 draft showed us that teams who are patient at running back can find success. Taylor, Swift, J.K. Dobbins, A.J. Dillon and Cam Akers were all chosen in the second round.

However, the Steelers' selection of Harris in 2021 proved it can still be worth taking a running back in the first round. Harris has been one of the best running backs in the league over the last two seasons.

Robinson's fate will likely come down to a philosophical battle inside draft rooms, and unfortunately there is not much he can do about the value of his position in the NFL.