Kings Display 'All-In' Contract Signed by Players in Locker Room, Practice Facility

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

All-in.

That's what the Sacramento Kings dedicated themselves to entering the 2022-23 season.

At the beginning of the year, the Kings signed an "all-in" contract, committing themselves to the team and its culture, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Copies of the contract hang in the team's practice facility, locker room and coaches' offices, serving as a reminder of the mentality players should have going into every day.

Sacramento's "all-in" mentality has resulted in a magical season.

Led by Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes, the Kings finished third in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record, marking the first time since the 2005-06 season that they finished the regular season with a winning record.

Additionally, the Kings clinched home-court advantage against the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. This is the first time since 2006 that the franchise is in the postseason.

Sacramento faces a tough first-round matchup against the defending champions, but even if it doesn't make a deep run in the postseason, the team has a lot to be proud of this year and a bright future to look forward to.