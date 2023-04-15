X

    Celtics' Jaylen Brown Downplays Hand Injury After Game 1 Win: 'Going to Be All Right'

    Jack MurrayApril 15, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 15: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter of Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on April 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics have likely avoided an issue regarding the health of shooting guard Jaylen Brown.

    During the Celtics 112-99 Game 1 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Brown's finger laceration opened up, and he was forced to briefly exit the contest.

    Afterwards, Brown downplayed concerns about the injury bothering him:

    Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

    Jaylen Brown says his laceration got opened up during the game but he doesn't sound concerned: "It's going to be alright."

    The injury kept the two-time All-Star out of the final two regular-season games, and he finally practiced without restrictions for the first time on Thursday. A reaggravation of the injury could put a damper on the second-seeded Celtics' bid for a second straight Finals appearance.

    Brown cut his hand while picking up a glass vase that he knocked over and required five stitches. He sported a protective wrap in the immediate days after and was never expected to miss time in the playoffs.

    Brown averaged a career-high 26.6 points and 6.9 rebounds across 67 games in the regular season, earning his second trip to the All-Star Game.

    Brown led all Celtics players with 29 points and 12 rebounds on Sunday. The victory gave Boston an early series lead over the seventh-seeded Hawks, who defeated the Miami Heat in the first game of the play-in tournament.

    Boston Celtics @celtics

    Goodness, Jaylen Brown 😱 <a href="https://t.co/Rn0C5ak8mg">pic.twitter.com/Rn0C5ak8mg</a>

    Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday in Boston