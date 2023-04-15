Celtics' Jaylen Brown Downplays Hand Injury After Game 1 Win: 'Going to Be All Right'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have likely avoided an issue regarding the health of shooting guard Jaylen Brown.

During the Celtics 112-99 Game 1 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Brown's finger laceration opened up, and he was forced to briefly exit the contest.

Afterwards, Brown downplayed concerns about the injury bothering him:

The injury kept the two-time All-Star out of the final two regular-season games, and he finally practiced without restrictions for the first time on Thursday. A reaggravation of the injury could put a damper on the second-seeded Celtics' bid for a second straight Finals appearance.

Brown cut his hand while picking up a glass vase that he knocked over and required five stitches. He sported a protective wrap in the immediate days after and was never expected to miss time in the playoffs.

Brown averaged a career-high 26.6 points and 6.9 rebounds across 67 games in the regular season, earning his second trip to the All-Star Game.

Brown led all Celtics players with 29 points and 12 rebounds on Sunday. The victory gave Boston an early series lead over the seventh-seeded Hawks, who defeated the Miami Heat in the first game of the play-in tournament.

Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday in Boston