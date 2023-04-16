X

    Kings Fans Overwhelmed by 1st Playoff Win Since 2006 as Steph Curry, Warriors Fall

    Francisco RosaApril 16, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 15: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings prepares to shoot a free throw during Round One Game One of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors on April 15, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    It was well worth the wait.

    The Sacramento Kings' first playoff game since 2006 was everything it was made out to be and more, as the home team defeated the Golden State Warriors 126-123 at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday night in one of the most electrifying first-round games in recent memory.

    Urged on by a rocking home crowd, the Kings went right at the defending champions and didn't seem at all intimidated by the national spotlight, out-dueling Stephen Curry and Co. with a frantic pace.

    A collective sigh of relief could be heard around the arena as Curry's last-second three bounced off the rim, sealing the organization's first postseason win in 17 years.

    The game was electric from tip-off and never took a moment to catch its breath.

    Sacramento rode red-hot performances from De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. The former Kentucky teammates combined for 70 points in their first playoff appearance.

    It won't be a moment anyone in Kings Nation will be forgetting anytime soon, and the fanbase was going absolutely wild on Twitter.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LIGHT THE BEAM 🟣🔦<br><br>KINGS BEAT WARRIORS TO TAKE GAME 1 <a href="https://t.co/bYBIEJpZYM">pic.twitter.com/bYBIEJpZYM</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "LIGHT THE BEAM"<br><br>De'Aaron Fox lights the beam 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/bVuQDs2Jw9">pic.twitter.com/bVuQDs2Jw9</a>

    JRUE CHAMP ID🇮🇩 @buckschampp

    KINGS FIRST PLAYOFFS WIN THIS DECADE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Blaise Vincz @blaiservincz

    What a game. Kings first playoff win in 17 years.

    y - Kings Film Room @SacFilmRoom

    THE SACRAMENTO KINGS WON THEIR FIRST PLAYOFF GAME SINCE 2006. LIGHT THE BEAM <a href="https://t.co/i0oNvsgK0D">pic.twitter.com/i0oNvsgK0D</a>

    cam @vlatkofan4l

    there's something so beautiful about the kings first playoff win in almost 17 years being against the defending champs

    David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

    Happy for Sacramento and their great fans. They've waited a long time to get back on the big stage. This is going to be an epic series.

    philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

    Kings fans, you have permission to overreact

    Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

    Best night to be a Kings fan since ______

    While there were plenty of heroes in the Kings' win, Fox stirred the drink for Sacramento all night long, especially down the stretch. There were moments when he went bucket-for-bucket with Curry and Klay Thompson, two of the greatest playoff shotmakers in NBA history.

    Fox, who is in his sixth season in the league, finished with 38 points, five assists and three steals. It was the second-most points by a player in their playoff debut.

    Years after being one of the best young talents in the league, Fox embraced the opportunity to take over the postseason stage in a star-studded matchup.

    NBA @NBA

    De'Aaron Fox floats it up and in 🦊<br><br>Kings home crowd going wild... watch the 4Q of SAC/GSW on ABC!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel <a href="https://t.co/Dtv8Ojo9Su">pic.twitter.com/Dtv8Ojo9Su</a>

    Kofie @Kofie

    De'Aaron Fox in transition <a href="https://t.co/lP13Kfeapm">https://t.co/lP13Kfeapm</a>

    Justin Tinsley @JustinTinsley

    So fire to finally see De'Aaron Fox finally in the playoffs. Been one of the most exciting players for a minute but no one ever saw it.

    AD FANATIC @tywow28

    4th Quarter De Aaron Fox <a href="https://t.co/XYTQRj0g0v">pic.twitter.com/XYTQRj0g0v</a>

    NBA World @NBAW0RLD24

    De'Aaron Fox is having himself a GAME in his playoff debut.

    CarlosStory @CarlosxcStory

    De'aaron Fox right now : <a href="https://t.co/JWMuALijxS">pic.twitter.com/JWMuALijxS</a>

    Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

    Take his play away from it all and just look at De'Aaron Fox's face. He is not the least bit scared of these legends. The presence is almost as important as the performance.

    The Kings have set the early tone in a series that is sure to have plenty of twists and turns before it's resolved. It has the makings of a sensational matchup between two of the best offenses in the league.

    This was the matchup that the Warriors wanted, and Sacramento gave them all they could handle in Game 1.

    Game 2 is set for Monday night, and there's sure to be plenty of fireworks ahead.