Kings Fans Overwhelmed by 1st Playoff Win Since 2006 as Steph Curry, Warriors Fall

It was well worth the wait.

The Sacramento Kings' first playoff game since 2006 was everything it was made out to be and more, as the home team defeated the Golden State Warriors 126-123 at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday night in one of the most electrifying first-round games in recent memory.

Urged on by a rocking home crowd, the Kings went right at the defending champions and didn't seem at all intimidated by the national spotlight, out-dueling Stephen Curry and Co. with a frantic pace.

A collective sigh of relief could be heard around the arena as Curry's last-second three bounced off the rim, sealing the organization's first postseason win in 17 years.

The game was electric from tip-off and never took a moment to catch its breath.

Sacramento rode red-hot performances from De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. The former Kentucky teammates combined for 70 points in their first playoff appearance.

It won't be a moment anyone in Kings Nation will be forgetting anytime soon, and the fanbase was going absolutely wild on Twitter.

While there were plenty of heroes in the Kings' win, Fox stirred the drink for Sacramento all night long, especially down the stretch. There were moments when he went bucket-for-bucket with Curry and Klay Thompson, two of the greatest playoff shotmakers in NBA history.

Fox, who is in his sixth season in the league, finished with 38 points, five assists and three steals. It was the second-most points by a player in their playoff debut.

Years after being one of the best young talents in the league, Fox embraced the opportunity to take over the postseason stage in a star-studded matchup.

The Kings have set the early tone in a series that is sure to have plenty of twists and turns before it's resolved. It has the makings of a sensational matchup between two of the best offenses in the league.

This was the matchup that the Warriors wanted, and Sacramento gave them all they could handle in Game 1.

Game 2 is set for Monday night, and there's sure to be plenty of fireworks ahead.