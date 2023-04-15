NBA Rumors: Former Lakers HC Frank Vogel 'Very Impressive' in Rockets HC Interview

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Frank Vogel was "very impressive" in an interview for the Houston Rockets' head coaching position, so much so that he's "emerged as a formidable candidate," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on NBA Countdown Saturday (55-second mark).

"One candidate who has emerged as a formidable candidate in this Houston Rockets search: former Lakers coach Frank Vogel," Wojnarowski said. "He interviewed earlier this week and I'm told was very impressive to the people in Houston. I think he's going to be brought back again."

Vogel has previously been a head coach for the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers. He notably led L.A. to an NBA championship in 2020. The Lakers parted ways with him after missing the playoffs following the 2021-22 season.

The Rockets interviewed Vogel for the job Wednesday, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic. They are in the market for a coach after deciding against picking up the fourth-year contract option of Stephen Silas.

Houston went 59-177 under Silas, although the team clearly is in rebuilding mode after trading superstar James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in Jan. 2021.

The Rockets do have a host of young talent, such as Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün, but the on-court product hasn't progressed since Harden left.

This is an intriguing job for any coach to take. The Rockets are guaranteed no worse than the sixth pick in the upcoming draft and have a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 spot, which would assuredly mean taking 7'3" French superstar Victor Wembanyama.

That future lottery choice will join a team with plenty of individual talents who need to learn how to work well together to produce victories, but the players are there for a winning foundation.

There's competition for the job. Wojnarowski reported the Rockets have talked to ex-Brooklyn Nets head coach (and current Golden State Warriors assistant) Kenny Atkinson. He also mentioned that former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will be "part of this process."

However, Vogel is said to be "very much in the mix" for the job as the Rockets look to move out of the Western Conference basement.