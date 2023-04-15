X

    Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns Hailed by Twitter as Timberwolves Beat Thunder

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 15, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 14: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks the ball on an alley-oop while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on in the second quarter of the NBA Play-In game at Target Center on April 14, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
    David Berding/Getty Images

    The Minnesota Timberwolves put on a clinic en route to a 120-95 play-in tournament win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

    Six Wolves scored in double digits, and Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting alongside 11 rebounds. Rudy Gobert (21 points, 10 boards) and Anthony Edwards (19 points, 10 boards) added double-doubles. Minnesota led by as many as 29 points as both teams cleared the benches.

    It was a particularly impressive performance by Gobert, who was a game-time decision because of back spasms.

    This was also the first game Gobert played since being suspended one matchup after punching Kyle Anderson during a timeout in the Wolves' 113-108 regular-season win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

    Everything went right for him Friday, and he even produced this behind-the-back dribble en route to a layup.

    Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

    OKAY RUDY 👀 <a href="https://t.co/BAOqEaTEPv">pic.twitter.com/BAOqEaTEPv</a>

    However, the star of the show was Towns.

    OKC had no answer for the big man, who scored down low with ease. He had 15 points by halftime and added 11 more in the third quarter to help put the game away. His power was too much for the Thunder, and that was a big factor in the win.

    Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

    KAT is on the attack. 😮‍💨 <a href="https://t.co/UrU1QXaiwA">pic.twitter.com/UrU1QXaiwA</a>

    Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

    SPIN. ✅<br>HOOK. ✅<br>AND ONEEEEE ✅ <a href="https://t.co/xAo1AuBlos">pic.twitter.com/xAo1AuBlos</a>

    Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

    KAT doin' KAT things. 😼 <a href="https://t.co/zdd7M0ar8o">pic.twitter.com/zdd7M0ar8o</a>

    Twitter praised Gobert, Towns and the Wolves for their dominant performance, which led to their second straight playoff appearance.

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Gobert looking like prime Shaq, this game is over.

    Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan @NekiasNBA

    RUDY "BIG SAUCE" GOBERT <br><br>I WILL NOT BE TAKING FURTHER QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS

    very rare @veryrare_ns

    Rudy gobert against the thunder <a href="https://t.co/rDgy3jz4dS">pic.twitter.com/rDgy3jz4dS</a>

    Canis Hoopus @canishoopus

    Rudy Gobert deserves all the flowers for how he's stepped up since KAT went to the bench with 3:07 left in the third.<br><br>Completely dominating the interior on the offensive end.

    Al Hamilton @MrKingdomFit

    I see Kat doing all the work again. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Timberwolves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Timberwolves</a>

    Chucky Anthony @ChuckyAnthony

    KAT a machine

    Jay @JRSZNNN

    Yea Karl Towns still the Wolves best player

    cruz🧛🏿🧛🏿🧛🏿 @Cruz_1717

    Karl anthony towns rn <a href="https://t.co/UXN5quEf0R">pic.twitter.com/UXN5quEf0R</a>

    Zach Rudeen @CountryTwolves

    Karl Anthony Towns continues to show every time why you need to send the double team every time he touches the ball. <br><br>He's one of the best isolation scorers in basket period

    Totally not Phantom💜💛 @Phantomstran6

    I won't forgive y'all for the unnecessary Karl Anthony towns hate. Y'all really talked yourselves into him being the corniest player in the league and ant being the clear franchise player, but back to back games he's showed up and been special. Even after all he's gone through

    Minnesota is now the Western Conference's No. 8 seed and will face the No. 1 Denver Nuggets in the first round. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will go down at 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Denver's Ball Arena.