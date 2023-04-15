Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns Hailed by Twitter as Timberwolves Beat Thunder

David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves put on a clinic en route to a 120-95 play-in tournament win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Six Wolves scored in double digits, and Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting alongside 11 rebounds. Rudy Gobert (21 points, 10 boards) and Anthony Edwards (19 points, 10 boards) added double-doubles. Minnesota led by as many as 29 points as both teams cleared the benches.

It was a particularly impressive performance by Gobert, who was a game-time decision because of back spasms.

This was also the first game Gobert played since being suspended one matchup after punching Kyle Anderson during a timeout in the Wolves' 113-108 regular-season win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Everything went right for him Friday, and he even produced this behind-the-back dribble en route to a layup.

However, the star of the show was Towns.

OKC had no answer for the big man, who scored down low with ease. He had 15 points by halftime and added 11 more in the third quarter to help put the game away. His power was too much for the Thunder, and that was a big factor in the win.

Twitter praised Gobert, Towns and the Wolves for their dominant performance, which led to their second straight playoff appearance.

Minnesota is now the Western Conference's No. 8 seed and will face the No. 1 Denver Nuggets in the first round. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will go down at 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Denver's Ball Arena.