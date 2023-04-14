Knicks Rumors: Julius Randle 'Targeting' Return from Ankle Injury in Game 1 vs. Cavs

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle, who has been out since March 29 after suffering a sprained left ankle against the Miami Heat, is reportedly "targeting a return" for Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news and other details:

The fifth-seeded Knicks will visit the fourth-seeded Cavaliers at 6 p.m. ET Saturday. Randle is listed as questionable.

The 28-year-old Randle has enjoyed a sensational season for the Knicks, whose 47 regular-season wins are the most they have posted since 2012-13. He's formed a great rapport with guard Jalen Brunson, who arrived from the Dallas Mavericks via free agency and has developed into a bona fide star.

Randle is the Knicks' leading scorer and rebounder, and it will be difficult for New York to win the series without him. Cleveland sports the No. 1 most efficient defense in the NBA, and that will be more difficult to crack without Randle.

The Knicks did find a way to do just that for one game at least, though. Their first matchup without Randle happened to be on the road against the Cavs. New York won 130-116 behind 48 points from Jalen Brunson.

Still, asking Brunson to carry the team or the Knicks to beat the Cavs four times without Randle may be too tall an order.

However, this report and Randle's being listed as questionable brings optimism that he should be back soon. The beginning of the series is also spread out, with Game 2 on Tuesday and Game 3 on Friday. Those extra days of rest could be beneficial to Randle, whether it be for rehabbing or recovering after his return.

As for the teams' regular-season matchups, the Knicks went 3-1 against the Cavs. Randle averaged 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

If Randle can't play, expect Obi Toppin to remain in the starting lineup. Toppin started the Knicks' final five regular-season games in Randle's absence and posted 21.8 points on 58.3 percent shooting—including 44.4 percent on 7.2 thee-point attempts—in 31.5 minutes per game.