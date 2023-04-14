Suns' Kevin Durant 'Being on the Floor Is Trouble,' Says Clippers HC Ty Lue

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Having coached against him in multiple NBA Finals, Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue knows better than most how difficult it is to guard Kevin Durant over a seven-game series.

And he'll have to do it all over again as the Clippers are set to take on Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Although Durant has played in just eight games with his new team and star teammates Chris Paul and Devin Booker, the Suns have gone undefeated in that stretch.

So, Lue knows he has a monumental task ahead of him.

"Well a 5 can't guard him. That's trouble," Lue said while talking to the media Friday. "Just him being on the floor is trouble. We just gotta be aware of where he's at on the floor at all times. ... If he's at the 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5, it's a tough matchup."

Before taking over as the coach of the Clippers in 2020, helping lead the organization to their first-ever Western Conference Finals appearance, he coached the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016 to '18.

In that time he helped lead the Cavs to their first NBA title with one of the best comebacks in league history, overcoming a 3-1 deficit against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors to win the championship.

He then had to take on the Warriors two more times in the Finals, this time with Durant on the roster. And there was nothing to be done.

Durant went on to win back-to-back Finals MVPs, cementing Golden State's dynasty, and Lue was fired just six games into the 2018-19 NBA season.

Now, it's time for the two to meet again in another star-studded matchup with Phoenix and its Big Three facing off against Kawhi Leonard and Co,.

It all begins Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.