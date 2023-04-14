NFL Rumors: Budda Baker's Tweet 'Very Likely' About Unhappiness with Cardinals

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is one of the most well-liked and respected members of the team, so it was a shock Thursday when he tweeted a GIF of Michael Jordan talking about using disrespect as fuel during The Last Dance documentary.

The tweet is considered "very likely" to be about Baker's unhappiness with the Cardinals, according to Kyle Odegard of Seven Star Digital.

Baker also removed "AZ" from his Twitter bio on Thursday and changed his profile picture.

It's unclear why Baker appears to be upset.

The 27-year-old is under contract for the 2023 season for $16.9 million and has a club option for 2024 worth $18 million.

Beyond his contract situation, Baker has several other reasons to be frustrated with the Cardinals, including the team's 4-13 finish to the 2022 campaign and lack of overall success since he was drafted in 2017.

Since Baker burst onto the scene as a rookie, the Cardinals have gone 39-58-1 and have made the playoffs just once, which came in 2021. Arizona was crushed by the Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in the wild-card round.

Baker has done his best to help the Cardinals remain competitive, at least on the defensive side of the ball. In his six seasons, he has earned five Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections and one second-team All-Pro selection.

The 27-year-old is also coming off a 2022 campaign in which he posted two interceptions, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble and 111 tackles in 15 games.

Barring a trade request, Baker will remain with the Cardinals in 2023 and 2024, provided his club option is picked up. Arizona will have to work to remedy the situation if it hopes to keep him in Glendale beyond his current deal.