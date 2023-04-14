Penguins Fire GM Ron Hextall, More After Missing Playoffs for 1st Time Since 2006

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins are clearing house after failing to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season for the first time since 2006.

The Penguins and Fenway Sports Group announced Friday that they have fired general manager Ron Hextall, assistant general manager Chris Pryor and president of hockey operations Brian Burke.

John Henry and Tom Werner of Fenway Sports Group said in a statement:

"We are grateful to Brian, Ron, and Chris for their contributions to the organization over the past two seasons, but we feel that the team will benefit from new hockey operations leadership. While this season has been disappointing, we believe in our core group of players, and the goal of contending for the Stanley Cup has not changed."

