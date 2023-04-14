Lakers Rumors: Jordan Clarkson Pursuit Wouldn't Surprise NBA Exec After Trade Buzz

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers made it into the 2023 NBA playoffs with a solid run to close out the regular season, but the franchise knows it's going to need to make some significant improvements this summer if it hopes to truly contend for another title.

The Purple and Gold attempted to pry away Jordan Clarkson from the Utah Jazz at this season's trade deadline, and one Eastern Conference executive believes the franchise could pursue him again in free agency.

The executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports:

"There are teams that will look at him and say, 'That is exactly what we need. Reliable scorer, smart player, bench or starter, good in the locker room, good presence. The Lakers really wanted to see if they could shake him free there. But Utah would rather get him to a new deal and if they are going to move him, do it later on when they have a little more leverage. You don't have much leverage trading a free agent. I would not be surprised to see the Lakers make another run."

Clarkson, who has spent the last three and a half seasons with the Jazz, has a player option for the 2023-24 campaign worth $14.3 million, per Spotrac. He has yet to officially decline that option.

However, NBA insider Marc Stein reported in January that Clarkson had declined contract extension offers from the Jazz. So, it's possible he will want to examine the market this summer.

During Utah's end-of-season media availability, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik was vocal about the team's interest in keeping Clarkson around beyond the 2022-23 season.

Zanik said, per Chad Jensen of Fan Nation:

"There's a few players on our roster that have player options. That's going to be between the player and their agent to make that decision, and then we'll deal with that accordingly. If he's a free agent, then, obviously, we love Jordan. And he's contributed so much to this year and during his entire tenure here. But being a free agent—if he is a free agent—then he has a chance to go look at other places and look at the market and hopefully, we'll be one of them as well."

The Lakers have just four players on the books for next season, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt and Max Christie, so a run at Clarkson isn't entirely out of the question.

However, the Lakers also need to re-sign Austin Reaves this offseason, and he's expected to receive a contract worth more than $50 million in total.

Still, there's no denying that Clarkson would make an immediate impact in L.A. alongside James and Davis.

In 61 games during the 2022-23 season, the 30-year-old averaged 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Clarkson has been an effective scorer over his nine-year career, averaging 15.9 points on 44 percent shooting from the floor and 33.8 percent shooting from deep, and he can play effectively both in the starting lineup and off the bench.

The 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year began his career with the Lakers in 2014-15 and spent two and a half seasons with the franchise, so it's possible he'd be open to a return to the city where he got his start.

For now, though, the Lakers will be locked-in on their first-round matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, which kicks off with Game 1 on Sunday.