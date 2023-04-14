Bucs GM 'Would Not Be Afraid' to Draft QB in Round 1 Despite Baker Mayfield Contract

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

With a fairly young, unproven quarterback room, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be looking to add to the position through the draft.

The team signed 2018 No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield this offseason and still has 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask, but that won't stop general manager Jason Licht from taking another signal-caller this year.

Licht told reporters Thursday:

"It's the toughest position to find. It's the most important position on the team. You see teams that consecutive years take them in the top 10. We have an unknown in Kyle. We have Baker, who's had some great years, and now we're hoping that he shows up here this year in that competition and we get the best out of one of them or both of them.

"But I would not be afraid to take a quarterback, another quarterback, because might as well have another shot at it. Yeah. So, maybe not (to start) this year, but maybe in the future."

The organization recently hosted Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and Kentucky's Will Levis for a visit.

Tampa Bay holds the No. 19 pick in the first round. So, if it wants Levis—or any of the other top four quarterback prospects—it will have to trade up to get him.

Other prospects, such as Hooker, whose season ended after he tore his ACL in November, may be available for Licht on the second or third day of the draft. Hooker was a Heisman Trophy contender for most of the season as he helped the Volunteers to one of their best campaigns in recent years.

He threw for 3,135 yards to go with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 69.6 percent of his passes.

The Buccaneers' quarterback situation has been in a state of flux since seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1. He helped lead the organization to a Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tampa Bay had been a contender since Brady arrived in 2020 but finds itself in a difficult situation at the game's most important position.

Despite being a former top pick, Mayfield has struggled recently, especially last year. After being traded to the Panthers last offseason, he was released Dec. 5.

He signed with the Rams, with whom he started late in the season in place of the injured Matthew Stafford. He went 1-3 over that span, throwing for 850 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in four-plus games.

Mayfield is at the top of the Buccaneers' depth chart.