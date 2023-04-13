Cowboys News: Darnell Washington, Tucker Kraft Visit Dallas Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After Dalton Schultz left in free agency, tight end has become a position of a need for the Dallas Cowboys, and the organization may be looking to add one through the draft.

Dallas has hosted both Georgia's Darnell Washington and South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft for predraft visits recently, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Both players are considered to be among the best in their position, according to B/R's NFL Scouting Department's most recent big board. Washington is ranked as the second-best tight end, while Kraft is fifth.

Washington, who B/R lists as the position group's best blocker, won a second consecutive national title with Kirby Smart's Bulldogs in January.

He is coming off the best year of his career after catching 28 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns, all career highs. Standing at 6'7", 264 pounds, he's also one of the more intimidating presences at the position.

Meanwhile, Kraft is a national champion in his own right after helping lead South Dakota State to an FCS championship this past season. He had some solid production, with 27 catches for 348 yards and three touchdowns in nine games for the Jackrabbits.

The Cowboys have a few relatively unproven players at tight end, with Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot at the top of the depth chart. Both had at least 100 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Whoever takes over the starting job could be a premium target in that offense as Dak Prescott has enjoyed throwing to his tight ends in the past, particularly in the red zone.

Schultz finished last season with 57 reception for 577 yards and five touchdowns.