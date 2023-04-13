X

    Zach LaVine Jokes DeMar DeRozan's Daughter Diar Will Get 'Hall Pass' for Bulls-Heat

    April 13, 2023

    TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 12: Cassidy Hubbarth interviews Zach LaVine #8 and DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls and Diar DeRozan after the game against the Toronto Raptors during the 2023 Play-In Tournament on April 12, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

    Zach LaVine joked he is doing what he can to make sure the most important person in the Chicago Bulls' play-in tournament victory over the Toronto Raptors is there for Friday's game against the Miami Heat.

    Toronto went just 18-of-36 from the free-throw line as it lost a 19-point lead during the Bulls' 109-105 win. Notably, DeMar DeRozan's daughter, Diar, unleashed loud screams during those free throws, which were all the more noticeable because the Raptors fans in Toronto were quiet during the shots.

    Diar DeRozan deserved her own highlight reel tonight 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/nUMNKrGtVQ">pic.twitter.com/nUMNKrGtVQ</a>

    During an interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN, DeRozan said "she's back in school, I'm trying to be a responsible parent."

    However, LaVine joked, "we're figuring that out in the background, I think the teacher's going to give her a hall pass for the day."

    From NBA Today: Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan join us from the team plane to weigh in on Diar DeRozan's availability for Bulls-Heat: "I think the teacher is going to give her a hall pass." <a href="https://t.co/hgXlEBeKv9">pic.twitter.com/hgXlEBeKv9</a>

    Chicago might need that hall pass given the stakes of the game. The winner will head to the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference for a first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, while the loser will see its season come to an end.

    The Bulls won all three matchups with the Heat this season, but it might take another strong effort from Diar—and an excused absence from the classroom—to help them win the fourth one.