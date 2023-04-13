Zach LaVine Jokes DeMar DeRozan's Daughter Diar Will Get 'Hall Pass' for Bulls-Heat

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

Zach LaVine joked he is doing what he can to make sure the most important person in the Chicago Bulls' play-in tournament victory over the Toronto Raptors is there for Friday's game against the Miami Heat.

Toronto went just 18-of-36 from the free-throw line as it lost a 19-point lead during the Bulls' 109-105 win. Notably, DeMar DeRozan's daughter, Diar, unleashed loud screams during those free throws, which were all the more noticeable because the Raptors fans in Toronto were quiet during the shots.

During an interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN, DeRozan said "she's back in school, I'm trying to be a responsible parent."

However, LaVine joked, "we're figuring that out in the background, I think the teacher's going to give her a hall pass for the day."

Chicago might need that hall pass given the stakes of the game. The winner will head to the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference for a first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, while the loser will see its season come to an end.

The Bulls won all three matchups with the Heat this season, but it might take another strong effort from Diar—and an excused absence from the classroom—to help them win the fourth one.