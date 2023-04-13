Kevin Durant: I Don't Want Teams or Injuries to Dictate When My NBA Career is Over

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant doesn't appear ready to retire anytime soon, but he said in an interview with Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports that he wants to dictate how he finishes his career.

"I want to dictate when I'm done. I don't want the league or injuries to dictate when I'm out the league. … All the other stuff about proving and expectations and all that s--t? I just want to keep hooping every day, enjoying myself. And when it's time, I want to make that decision."

Durant made the remarks amid a wide-ranging interview that covered a host of topics, including why he wanted to join the Suns (their chemistry and camaraderie) and whether he has any regrets about leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets ("hell, no").

As far as the end of his career goes, Durant appears far from it. The 34-year-old has averaged 29.1 points on 56.0 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Nets and Suns, who acquired KD in a blockbuster deal with Brooklyn on Feb. 9 following the 13-time All-Star's trade request.

He's undoubtedly been impressive but more so when considering he suffered a ruptured Achilles four years ago that wiped out his entire 2019-20 campaign.

The Suns are 8-0 with Durant and now roll into the playoffs as the Western Conference's No. 4 seed. They'll take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round.