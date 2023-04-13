Rudy Gobert Says Back Injury Would've Prevented Him from Playing in Wolves vs. Lakers

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert told reporters Thursday he would have missed Tuesday's play-in loss to the Los Angeles Lakers because of back spasms had he not been suspended.

Per head coach Chris Finch, Gobert's status remains uncertain for the Timberwolves' second play-in game against Oklahoma City on Friday, The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported.

Minnesota suspended Gobert for Tuesday's play-in game after he punched teammate Kyle Anderson following an argument in a timeout huddle during the Timberwolves' regular-season finale last Sunday.

They lost the No. 7 seed in overtime to the Lakers 108-102.

Gobert hurt his back during the Timberwolves' win over the San Antonio Spurs last Saturday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

Ahead of Minnesota's final regular-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans the following day—which included Jaden McDaniels breaking his hand while punching a wall in frustration—Gobert was a late addition to the Timberwolves' injury report.

The big man ended up playing, although he only recorded 13 minutes before he was sent home for throwing the punch. He referred to his back injury during the argument with Anderson, according to Wojnarowski and Lowe.

The back spasms might limit his movements if he is available against Oklahoma City.

"I would warm up and see how it goes, but I wouldn't be able to move like I would like to," Gobert told reporters when asked if he would be able to go if the Timberwolves were playing Thursday.

The Thunder will head into the play-in game for the No. 8 seed riding high after upsetting the Pelicans on Wednesday, while the Timberwolves will be scrambling to overcome the latest loss and hovering tension.

Whichever team wins will face the No. 1 Denver Nuggets in the first round.