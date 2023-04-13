X

    Report: Mike Brown Voted NBCA's Coach of Year After Snapping Kings' Playoff Drought

    Francisco RosaApril 13, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 25: Head Coach of the Sacramento Kings Mike Brown coaches during the game against the Utah Jazz on March 25, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    Helping to lead one of the best turnarounds in NBA history, Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown has been named the National Basketball Coaches Association's Coach of the Year, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Brown, 53, helped lead the Kings to their first postseason appearance since 2006 in his first year with the organization. Sacramento ended up with the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

    Brown was the NBA's Coach of the Year in 2008-09 while with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

