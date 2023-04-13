Report: Mike Brown Voted NBCA's Coach of Year After Snapping Kings' Playoff Drought

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Helping to lead one of the best turnarounds in NBA history, Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown has been named the National Basketball Coaches Association's Coach of the Year, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brown, 53, helped lead the Kings to their first postseason appearance since 2006 in his first year with the organization. Sacramento ended up with the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Brown was the NBA's Coach of the Year in 2008-09 while with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

