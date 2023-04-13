Pascal Siakam Expresses Desire for Long-Term Raptors Contract: 'This Feels Like Home'

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam expressed his desire to remain with the team long term Thursday in a chat with reporters.

"It's a part of who I am as a person," Siakam said about Toronto, per Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun. "This feels like home."

Siakam is entering the final season of a four-year, $136.9 million contract.

The 29-year-old just averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game for Toronto, which was eliminated from the play-in tournament Wednesday with a 109-105 home loss to the Chicago Bulls. Siakam posted 32 points, nine boards and six dimes.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.