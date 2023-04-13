Charles Davis 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Anthony Richardson to Titans, Will Levis to Colts

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Kentucky's Will Levis will go at No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts and Florida's Anthony Richardson will be chosen 11th by the Tennessee Titans in the latest mock draft from NFL.com's Charles Davis.

These quarterbacks will be preceded in the draft by Alabama's Bryce Young at No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at second overall to the Houston Texans, Davis projects.

Levis, whose stock has fallen in many mock drafts over the past few months, is in this projected top five after concerns about his recent interviews added to worries over his injury-limited final season with Kentucky.

Those doubts could be countered by the quarterback displaying his arm strength at Kentucky's pro day on March 24, when Levis showed scouts how he could throw when he is not playing through injury.

Meanwhile, the Titans have been "exploring" trading up for a higher pick, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network reported on April 3, perhaps even with the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 selection in order to get a potential upgrade over quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis.

If Richardson falls out of the top 10, however, there's a chance the Titans won't need to lose any assets to grab a new signal-caller.

The Florida quarterback has been compared to fellow Gators alum Cam Newton by an NFL executive for his size and athleticism, although Richardson, who completed 53.8 percent of his passes during his final season for Florida, has fallen out of being a projected top-10 pick.

Finishing out the projected top five quarterback selections is Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, predicted to go the Baltimore Ravens at No. 22.

Although the Ravens recently signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in an attempt to help negotiations with Lamar Jackson, the star quarterback has not yet signed with Baltimore, leaving the team's signal-calling position a question mark and opening the window potentially for Hooker after his breakout season for the Volunteers in 2022.