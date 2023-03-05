NFL Exec: Anthony Richardson Is a 'Blend' of Cam Newton, Josh Allen, Justin Fields

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Fewer players at the NFL Scouting Combine made an impression like Anthony Richardson.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler called the hype around the prospect "relentless" after the 6'4", 244-pound Florida quarterback registered 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 40.5 inches in the vertical jump.

A league executive called Richardson "a blend of Cam Newton, Josh Allen and Justin Fields," while other speculation had the quarterback eventually going in the top 12 of the upcoming draft.

Those are quite the comparisons, and they may be setting Richardson up with unrealistic expectations.

Newton was the NFL MVP and led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl, Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and has the Buffalo Bills positioned to be championship contenders for years to come, and Fields made a massive leap from his first to second season and finished second in NFL history for rushing yards by a quarterback in a year with 1,143.

Richardson has the measurables and athleticism to make plays with his legs just like Newton, Allen and Fields, and his size figures to make him less of an injury risk like that trio as well.

Still, it is fair to wonder about his accuracy as a passer.

He completed just 53.8 percent of his passes in his final season with the Gators, and the sophomore went 9-of-27 in a loss to archrival Florida State and threw a critical pick-six in the second half of a loss to Kentucky.

Yet it seems like NFL teams are going to look past those concerns given the potential he brings with his running ability. Drafting him high could be a gamble that will pay off if he is even close to the player Newton was in his prime or Allen is in today's game, but he still represents very much a gamble.

Richardson's performance at the combine means he is another potential top-10 pick in a quarterback class that also includes Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis as highly regarded prospects.